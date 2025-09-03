PARKES GOLF

By PETER BRISTOL

On Saturday it was the Smith Family sponsored Bob Smith Memorial Day which included an 18 and 9 hole medley Stableford.

It is always an event that is to the forefront of our members ‘must play’ events but unfortunately this year it fell on one our worst weather days of the year.

Still, there were 38 hardy souls who braved the conditions which were howling winds, scuddy showers and freezing temperature.

There were even four Forbes golfers heading north to try and find some sun.

The homecoming boy, Murray Jackson, was the winner on the day managing to beat par in those conditions.

Murray managed to get the round in without recording a ‘miss’ on any hole which was the 1st ingredient needed in those winds.

He is settling back into life in Parkes and presenting himself as a target for the handicapper more regularly than not so far.

His generous 26 handicap is certainly under threat.

Nym Dziuba, who is also starting to hit his straps as the weather warms, beat Todd Callaghan from Forbes on a countback.

Todd hit 4 birdies on the back nine, including 3 in a row on 13-15 holes.

Stephen Riley, who is rarely seen these days also managed to shoot a 35 point score off his 7 handicap, which included 2 birdies.

He is no doubt honing the irons for the Open prizes around the corner.

There were 5 golfers on 34 including Baron Cheney who is trying to stay under the radar as the Open edges closer.

Mel Matthews was the best of the Ladies on the day with a solid 32 which was a good score with the length of the course.

Mick Smith struggled to keep pace with the field as too much socialising and organising kept him from the podium, although he did nearly ace the 4th hole.

The Nearest The Pins winners were – Bridgestone Mining 1st Jeremy Clarke at 410cm, Griffins Leading Edge by Mick Smith at 53cm, Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th by Nym Dziuba at 186cm, the Westlime 11th by Col Braedan at 182cm, the Gulf Western Oil 17th by Ben Coultas at 157.

The lucrative money hole was won by Ben Coultas at 157cm.

Ball winners were Todd Callaghan c/b 38, Stephen Riley 35, Rob Cheney, Wayne Powter, Ben Coultas 34pts.

This weekend is the Telescope Tyres / Hankook Masters Monthly Medal and a good opportunity to test Open preparations off the Blue tees.

VETERANS GOLF

By BARRY SHINE

He’s very likeable, rough and tough all with soft hands as Forbes veteran golfer Les Little displayed last Thursday winning the twin towns competition with 39 points.

As playing partners commented after over a BBQ sanger the ever popular Les did all possible to loose ‘throwing out the anchor’ on the last hole.

However, Les had the paper work up to date winning on a count-back from fellow club member, Ken Walton.

Recently joined Parkes member Ron Hetherington also found the trophy table with the encouragement award also being the most popular after play manning the BBQ with chief cook Lindsay Elliott.

Nearest the pins, 4th A grade Kim Herbert (F), B grade Bruce Chandler (F), 11th A grade nil, B grade Rob Staples (P).

Little changed in the twin town challenge with Forbes (18 players) scoring 222 point to Parkes (11 players) 196 points. There was one visitor in Peter Mawhinney from Grenfell enjoying the testing conditions despite being drawn to cart by himself.

Ball sweep to 32 points. 38 Niel Duncan (F), 37 Bruce Chandler (F), 35 Richard Hamilton (P), Mick Bond (P), Kim Herbert (F), 34 Stuart French (F), 32 Lindsay Elliott (P), Joe Davies (P), Warwick Judge (F).

Interesting to note that due to damp fairways and fast greens 11 of the 30 starters finished with less then 30 points.

This Thursday twin towns vets play in Forbes prior to what is being planned as a ‘monster’ day in Parkes the following week (11 September).

Forward thinking Parkes president Peter Bristol has big plans for 11 September which is the Thursday prior to the annual Parkes Open.

“Sponsors for the Open are Bridgestone Mining Solutions Australia and we have them on board to sponsor our weekly twin towns vets, but with a slight difference,” Peter said.

“We will be going up a bit in ‘class’ playing the day on the same format as the Lachlan Valley in the hope of getting a few coming for the Open to play a couple of days earlier. And besides it is Alf’s (Davies) birthday so a cake, if I remember, will be ordered,” Peter added.

A word of warning, Peter who has been off the scene for a few weeks, had no hesitation in stating last week he is ready to ‘collect’ so if thinking of a win, get it in now.