PARKES GOLF

By PETER BRISTOL

On Saturday Parkes Auto Glass were our sponsors and huge thanks to Matthew for sponsoring the day.

Whilst the conditions were a bit chilly, 52 members were on hand to test the course.

Logan and Brenton have been slowly getting the course ready for the Open in mid September, so the greens are starting to run a lot quicker and trickier.

Once again it was the early bird catching with the worm with Ken Keith getting home with a well compiled 40 point haul albeit having to survive a countback.

Obviously, the handicapper will be on the lookout for these bigger scores leading into the big events, so Ken may have peaked a little early.

He had an even spread with 20 points on each side and a credible 44/43 off the stick.

Dylan Hood was the unlucky player on the day, also reaching the lofty 40 mark only go under on the countback.

Dylan reached his high point at the halfway mark with a 25 point haul off after smashing 40 off the stick that included a birdie on the 8th hole.

We’re not sure how long the halfway turnaround took and if there were any premature celebrations but Dylan could only manage 15 points on the back with a miss and 4 double bogeys, so the wheels had fallen off, although he did par the last as a consolation.

Next in was the ‘forever man’.

Whenever the scores are called out each week Gordon Pritchard is forever in list and again on Saturday he complied a 38 point bag.

He went out in 49 but steamed home with a 46 to be 1 point in front of Lindsay Elliott, Rob Hey and John Fowler.

The Nearest The Pins winners were – Bridgestone Mining 1st Rob Hey at 428cm, Griffins Leading Edge by Wayne Powter at 677cm, Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th by Wayne Tucker at 113cm, the Westlime 11th by Wayne Parker at 275cm, the Gulf Western Oil 17th by Glen Hadfield at 368cm.

The lucrative money hole was won by Glen Hadfield at 368cm.

Ball winners were Gordon Pritchard 38, Lindsay Elliott, Rob Hey, John Fowler 37, Scott Winter, Rod Luyt, Joe Davies 36.

This week is 2 Person Ambrose with a shotgun start at 11am.

Another reminder to get your nominations in for the Open weekend on the 13-14th of September.

VETERANS GOLF

They came, they played and had a great day at the Bogan Gate Vets Masters golf tournament last Tuesday with 38 keen participants out to tackle the rolling fairways and sand greens.

On that, who said you can’t three putt sand greens, plenty did last week.

Played this year for the first time over 18 holes winner was BG president Robert McIntyre with 37 points on a count-back from Trundle’s Narelle Sutherland and host/chief organiser Steve Edwards. Guess who did the count-back?

Nearest the pins, A grade Alf Davies (Fbs) while in B grade it was sweet swinging Johnny Pearce from Parkes.

Balls sweep winners, 37 points Steve Edwards, 35 Alf Davies (F), 34 Allan Rees (F), Ted Morgan (F), 33 Don McKeowen (BG), Lindsay Elliott (P), Ross Williams (F), Ken Sanderson (F).

If a twin twins shield had of been played, Forbes 206 points to Parkes’ 184.

Placings, and all tournament players after the draw from the hat by Phil Bishop for the 4-ball aggregate. Winners Narelle Sutherland (T) and Alf Davies (F) 72 points.

Second were Alan Rees (F) and Ted Morgan (F) 68, 3 Lindsay Elliott (P) and Ross Williams (F) 66, 4 Ken Walton (F) and Ken Sanderson (F) 64, 5 Tom Delmenico (P) and Garry Sutherland (T) 63, 6 Steve Uphill (F) and Nym Dziuba (P) 61, 7 Graham Everest (BG) and Steve Edwards (BG) 59, 8 Joe Davies (P) and Robert McIntyre (BG) 59, 9 Mick Bond (P) and Colleen Staples (P) 59, 10 Rob Staples (P) and Barry Parker (F) 57, 11 Terry Galvin (T) and Richard Hamilton (P) 55, 12 Brian Matthews (P) and Colin Britt (BG) 53, 13 Phil Bishop (P) and Ian Thomas (F) 53, 14 Trevor Drury (F) and Barry Shine (F) 52, 15 Gordon Pritchard (P) and Don McKeowen (BG), 16 Gary Phipps (P) and Alex Mackinnon (F), 17 John Pearce (P) and Gale Matthews (P), 18 John Fowler (P) and Robert J Lea (P) 51, 19 Geoff Drane (F) and Andrew Norton-Knight (F).

Support for the day was not lost on Steve (Edwards) who had no hesitation telling the media, “The Bogan Gate Golf Club would like to thank members of Forbes, Parkes and Trundle golf clubs for their support at ‘Bogan’ on the 12th for the ‘Masters’. It is very much appreciated”.

From the scribe – It is hard to explain, actually it is not, how successful last Tuesday was. It was simply fantastic. Hospitably unbelievable, morning tea and lunch similar, a testing course under magnificent weather.

Why? Mainly because of the efforts supplied by Roz and Steve Edwards.

What don’t they do for Bogan Gate, anyone’s guess. Last Tuesday Roz saw that all were greeted with a morning tea spread equal to any followed by lunch to fill the belly after a testing 18 holes. Thanks and congratulations Roz.

Husband Steve, what didn’t he do contributing from handicapping to score cards and draw, taking entry fee, working the bar, helping with scores and prizes. Everything except the catering, he didn’t want to upset the wife.

Best of all, Roz and Steve go about their duty in a pleasant nature, nothing a problem, no panic and helpful at all times. A real team effort, one Bogan Gate can be proud of.

On Tuesday they had helpers from Lorraine Everest who worked the day in the kitchen preparing dishes then cleaning after to the BBQ chiefs Tom Lees, Milton Buchanan and Ian Coombs.

To finish club captain Don McKeowen did his share from the course to the clubhouse, helping out here and there.

They all contributed to success, thanks and extremely well done.

Don’t forget the players, they put the finishing touches to the tournament. Thanks on behalf of BG for contributing and see you next year which is being mooted as bigger then ever with other players outside Forbes and Parkes expected to contribute.

There are many other volunteers (and helpers) similar to Roz and Steve and they to add to the values of our county. Where would we be without them. I don’t want to guess. Congrats to all in this bracket.

TWIN TOWNS

Last Thursday morning a thick fog greeted twin towns veteran golfers. However, once the 10am draw had been completed the day open to a great day for golf over 18 holes in Parkes.

A day away from farming duties suited Forbes’ Stuart French who took top honours with 39 points, the only player to break handicap.

Runner-up was the very consistent Cath Kelly who led the charge from the host club posting 36 points while her fellow club member Tom Delmenico took home the ‘burner’ with the encouragement award.

Nearest the pins – Forbes players in both grades at the 4th, Barry Parker A grade and Bruce Chandler B grade. At the 11th no A grader found the putting surface while Parkes’ Robert J Lea took B grade.

Ball sweep to 32 points – 35 Fonz Melisi (F), 34 Robert J Lea (P), Don McKeowen (F), Alf Davies (F), 33 Rod Luyt (P), Steve Edwards (F), Allan Rees (F), 32 John Pearce (P) and Tony Cogswell (F).

Nothing much changed in the twin town shield with Forbes again best posting 201 points out of the best six from 16 starters to Parkes (15 players) for their 195 points.

Parkes will stage the Lachlan Valley Association monthly competition this week where players from West Wyalong, Condobolin, Forbes, Grenfell and possibly Cowra will join host club players.

Also being played on Thursday will be the LVGA district final for the NSWVGA Medal.

Players who have qualified after the February round – S French (Fbs), A Mackinnon (Fbs) and F Hanns (Fbs); March – G Pritchard (Pks), B Green (G’fell), D McKeowen (Fbs); April K Cartman (G’fell), J Grant (G’fell), R Williams (Fbs), B Toms (Condo); June I Myers (Condo), K Herbert (Fbs) and D Norris (Condo).