PARKES GOLF

By PETER BRISTOL

On Saturday we had the annual running of the Prostate Awareness 4 Person Ambrose event.

This event is important to the male population in aiding in the education and awareness of the cancer and other support services in support of its management.

Huge thanks to the Parkes branch of the Prostate group who organise and run the day, and the Parkes Action Club who sponsored the day.

We had 61 players on a good day for golf.

The team coming out on top on the day were Mel and Craig Matthews and the odd couple, John Ivey and John Creith playing off a 10 handicap.

They teamed extremely well to record a 55 net, 3 clear of their nearest rivals in Scott Winter, Nathan Johnston, Tom Medcalf and Mick Dellaca playing off a 9 handicap.

On the scratch side, the gun side of Aaron Wilkie, Andrew Bourke and the Smith twins Blake and Myles shot a 61 playing off a 2 handicap and beat home the Matthews, Ivey, Creith team by 4 shots.

The Nearest The Pins winners were – Bridgestone Mining 1st not won, Griffins Leading Edge by Rob Lea at 200cm, Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th by Nick Strudwick at 54cm, the Westlime 11th not won, the Gulf Western Oil 17th Rob Lea at 195cm.

The lucrative money hole was won by Rob Lea at 195cm, confirming his accuracy striking on the day.

Ball winners were Scott Winter, Nathan Johnston, Tom Medcalf, Mick Dellaca 58.87; Andrew Bourke, Aaron Wilkie, Blake Smith, Myles Smith 59; David Stevenson, Troy Thomson, Peter Magill, Brendon Simpson 59.87; Ben Coultas, Jimmy Kuntze, Trevor Chatman, Craig Dunn 60.5; Anita Medcalf, Judith McCabe, Mick Smith, Melissa Russell 60.87; Lex Hodges, Luke Hodges, Jonathan King, Nathan Suringa 60.87.

Next week is the 3 person Medley, based on the Stoney Creek format.

VETERANS GOLF

By JOHN DWYER

Forbes' Barry Parker made it two competition wins in three days when he was won last week's twin-towns veterans golf event played at Parkes.

In what was a disappointing field of 24, Parker followed on from his success in a 12-hole competition at Forbes on Tuesday to record an easy win on the Parkes layout.

He put together a great round of 42 points to finish six clear of Nym Dziuba from Parkes.

In the twin-towns shield Forbes had an easy win over Parkes by 214 points to 185.

Michael Lynch from Parkes picked up the encouragement award, while Parker added to his prize haul winning the nearest-to-pin on the 11th hole and Parkes' Lyndsay Elliott the closest on the fourth hole.

The ball sweep went to 31 points with the winners as follows: 35 - Ken Walton, Les Little, Peter Barnes, Alan Rees and Kim Herbert from Forbes; 34 - Lyndsay Elliott; 31 - Robert Lea and John Fowler (P) and Steve Edwards (F).

This week Parkes and Forbes golfers travel to West Wyalong for the May monthly Lachlan Valley veterans competition.