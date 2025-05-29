PARKES GOLF

By PETER BRISTOL

On Saturday the Parkes Golf Club sponsored an Individual Stableford event for members.

Once again, the course had rebounded from some good rainfall and was in great condition for the 63 members and visitors that played the event.

The course wasn’t playing that easy, although there was a northerly assisting, so the clubhouse leaders were sitting around the mid-thirties, but we knew that wouldn’t hold.

True to form a 37 was posted and that was the day’s benchmark.

Garry Bryson was the first to post it with a good front nine of 21 points but couldn’t match it on the back with a 16 point haul.

It was a couple of hours before he was caught but Dylan Hood did manage it, also recording a 37 and oddly enough the exact same split across the nines but he claimed Garry on a countback.

Dylan has been in and around the finishes over the last month and had finally put the best round forward.

But the drama wasn’t complete.

Jake Thompson hitting off in the afternoon shot an even par 36 on the front 9 to also record a 21 point haul.

But again, he faded on the back with his 43, again only amounting to 16 points but unfortunately he also went under in the countback with Dylan.

Luke Clyne, after winning the trophy within his playing group, just missed the big prize with his 36, a good score on the day.

Eight players finished in the peloton chasing home the leaders sitting on 35 points.

The Nearest The Pins winners were – Bridgestone Mining 1st Wayne Powter at 230cm, Griffins Leading Edge by Craig Dunn at 138cm, Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th by Ian Phipps at 66cm, the Westlime 11th by Trevor Chatman at 156cm, the Gulf Western Oil 17th by David Brown at 47cm.

The lucrative money hole was won by David Brown at 47cm.

Ball winners were Garry Bryson, Jake Thompson 37, Luke Clyne 36, Richard Hamilton, Tony Evans, Ron Hetherington, Ian Phipps 35.

This week we have the Telescope Tyres / Hankook Masters Monthly Medal with Parkes Courier Service sponsoring the day.

VETERANS GOLF

By JOHN DWYER

While happy with the rain on Thursday, officials of the West Wyalong Golf Club had no option but to call off the monthly Lachlan Valley Veterans Association 18-hole competition.

Neville Kelly who wears caps as secretary and treasurer for all golf in WW said on Friday they had no option but to cancel the event about 8am, after looking at the weather map.

“Good thing we did, it rained all day, good gentle soaking rain,” he said.

“We got in early before travellers started their journeys and it was good as no visitors turned up.

"While our course is in good shape the rain will definitely do it good."

While there is a spare date for Lachlan Valley vets golf later in the year, a decision will be made at a later date regarding re-scheduling to West Wyalong.

Twin-towns golf returns this week with Forbes the host club.

Registrations from 9.15am for 10am start.