PARKES GOLF

By PETER BRISTOL

September Monthly Medal

The September Telescope Tyres / Hankook Masters Monthly Medal was played on Saturday, and our day sponsor was Parkes Toyota.

Sean Sloane and team are keen on their golf and the PGC and members appreciate Sean’s sponsorship and support.

The day was a cracker apart from the wind, but Spring had sprung, there was run to be had, and the greens were true, if not a bit quick. 70 golfers rolled out to play.

In A grade the scratch winner was Aaron Wilkie with a 77.

Aaron just keeps knocking up wins in the Monthly Medals and he showed his class again. He went out 2 over salvaging a birdie on the 9th.

He then came home with a 39, his 2 birdies covering off the double bogey on the 16th.

He just managed to stave off the fast finishing John Green who was slow out over the front 9 with a 41 but then was flying home with birdies at the 15 and 17 only to falter on the 18th with a bogey to go down by a stroke.

No-one else broke 80 but Dave Brown and Riall Harrison signalled some return to form with their 80s.

In the net event Dave was the winner with a very good 69 being 3 under his handicap on the day, beating home Craig Matthews, who shot an inward 38 off the stick, signifying his game is in pretty good nick as well. Aaron Gaffey and Phil Bishop had 72’s.

In the B grade scratch event Phill Smith awoke from his slumber and came out firing recording an 81 with an even split of 41/40, with a birdie on 17th, from just over four metres.

He will be eager to get some of those SCT goodies at the Open. Justin Middleton had a solid 90 and Rod Kiley, with a love / hate relationship with the putter, managed a 92.

In the net event Phill was unstoppable with a 66 net score.

One of the best numbers in a while on Medal day and he cruised in from Rob Staples on 73. Rob also has had a long recovery period but is at last discovering his game.

In C grade Richard Hamilton had a solid 95 to win the day with an even split of 47/48.

Richard will be keen to take this form back to the Vets events off the shorter white tees.

The sponsor, Sean Sloane, was front and centre and pulled up 3 short in the pursuit on 98 with Gordon Pritchard also on that total.

Joe Davies, playing off the red tees shot a strong 90. Joe had a great birdie on the 15th back into the breeze although he was struggling overall on the back 9 with a 48 after he had a low 42 on the outward 9.

Showing golf is catering for all now with the choice to play off the differing tees. In the Net event Gordon Pritchard once again couldn’t walk past the podium – had to climb those steps again.

His 72 beating Richard on a countback with Sean 1 further back.

The Griffins Leading Edge putting competition was won by Captain John Green at 27 putts.

John is definitely looking the smokey for some major prizes on the Open weekend. The Norman family sponsored Wally Norman Vets Medal was won by Phil Bishop on 72.

The Nearest The Pins on Saturday were – the Idlerite 1st by Rob Staples at 644cm, the Griffins Leading Edge by Wayne Powter at 210cm, the Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th by Aaron Wilkie at 91cm, the Harvey Norman 11th by Aaron Wilkie at 135cm and the 17th by Peter Magill at 100cm.

The Money Hole was won by Peter Magill at 100cm.

Ball winners were Craig Matthews 71, Aaron Gaffey, Phil Bishop, Richard Hamilton 72, John Green, Josh Duffy 73.

This coming weekend is the Parkes Open.

It commences on Thursday with the Veterans incorporating their normal event as well as hosting any visitors.

This is sponsored by Bridgestone Mining Solutions Australia. On Friday the traditional 4BBB will be played and sponsored by Bridgestone Mining Solutions Australia. On Saturday and Sunday players will contest the Parkes Open.

This year the format will be 36 holes, 18 on each day, and sponsored by SCT.

We have over 100 registrations for Friday and over 170 for the weekend golf. There is also some of our local PGA professionals coming to have a game as well.

In the Open event we are hoping that Aaron Wilkie and Jack Elliott will lead the local charge with some impressive low handicap golfers coming from the metro area as well the usual local area talent.

VETERANS GOLF

By BARRY SHINE

A bit of sand on the recently renovated greens at Forbes played into the hands of Bogan Gate wizard and Forbes veteran golfer Steve Edwards last Thursday winning the twin towns competition with 42 points.

But only just, as he survived a count-back from fellow club member and renowned form guide jockey John Milton unlucky again as 42 wins easily most days.

Not so lucky was Ken Sanderson who left with the encouragement award while keeping all trophies in the local club had Kim Herbert and Don McKeowen as nearest the pin winners.

As has been the case for months Forbes (20 players for their best six individual scores) posting 234 points won the twin towns to Parkes’ 200 from their only six players willing to travel south. Steve Grace from Grenfell also enjoyed a hit.

Ball sweep to 34 points. 41 points Les Little (F), 37 Rob Staples (P), Peter Grayson (F), Andrew Norton-Knight (F), 36 Scott Kirkman (F), Alf Davies (F), 34 Gordon Pritchard (P), Lex Hodges (P), Frank Hanns (F), Allan Rees (F), Trevor Williams (F).

It will be interesting to see if all vets golfers support Thursday’s twin towns comp in Parkes which will incorporate a ‘second’ game centred along the lines of a Lachlan Valley Association monthly comp where all are invited to have a hit.

Reason being it is sponsored by Bridgestone Mining Solutions Australia who are major sponsors of the Parkes Open the following weekend.

Sure to be plenty of trophies on hand as well singing as it is Alf’s (Davies) birthday. Cake if ‘chief’ Peter Bristol remembers.

Nominations from 9.15am for a 10am shot gun start.

From the Bogan Gate Mayoress:

The yellow daisies are in profusion at Bogan Gate Golf Club so the decision to play the 'Vets Masters Cup' a month earlier was the right one. Attached is a poem written a week later. There were 38 players taking part, excellent result for the club.

The Tuesday Vets Master’s Cup.

They came from far to Bogan Gate

The Master’s Cup to initiate

The sun shone down in bright display

It promised to be a rain-free day.

On arrival, they enjoyed date loaves and slices,

Scones, jam and cream to satisfy vices,

Then out to face the hitting of a ball,

A challenge for some but not for all.

Halfway around and the barbie is lit

The sausages and onions would soon be a hit

Buttered bread and sauce would complete the meal

To fill their bellies – how would that feel!

The scores are in – the winners are happy

For others, not so – their game was crappy.

Discussion ensued on the events of the day,

Then home safely, they went on their way.