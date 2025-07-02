PARKES GOLF

By PETER BRISTOL

On Saturday we played a 4Ball Best and Worst Score stableford event with an Individual in conjunction.

This was sponsored by Western Temporary Fencing who through Nathan and Lindsay both sponsor golf but also provide support through building and concreting tasks around the course.

PGC sincerely thank them for their partnering with the club.

There were 58 players contesting the prizes on the day on a course that couldn’t have been presented any better.

In the team’s event it was an eclectic mix that took out the major prize.

Michael Dellaca, Tony Evans, Brett Jenkins and Sean Sloane managed to get 70 points in the event where the 2 worst and best scores from the team are added together.

Individually the guys all played well with Michael sucking 38 points out of the Rabbitohs bag, Tony and Brent 35 and Sean a 34, so there were very few holes where they had a low score.

It also showed the patience of Brett and Sean as they listened to the woes of the Sea Eagles and Rabbits for 18 holes.

The boys had a 2 point lead when the finals cards were handed in with the combination of John Green, Finne Latu, Richard Hamilton and Rob Lea performing well but just having a few misses that cost at the end.

Next in was the team of Cath Kelly, Marg Hogan, Lochie Pettiford and Rob Hey proving that the skill mix and handicap was just right for this event.

In the Individual event the magic of local legend Rob ‘Scoop’ Cheney was to the fore with his 38 point haul the equal of Michael Dellaca on the day and thus gaining him a long awaited win.

Whilst he hasn’t been on the course tractor in recent times, his knowledge of every shortcut and area of avoidance is second to none and he used that to great effect.

When he gets the ‘wand’ to support his iron play he is nearly unstoppable as proved the case on the weekend.

Lochie was the next best on 37 points with John Dwyer, also firing for the first time in a while, David Stevenson, at last putting 18 holes together, Phil Smith, Richard Hamilton and Riall Harrison all recording the 36 point mark.

The Nearest The Pins winners were – Bridgestone Mining 1st Mel Matthews at 1230cm, Griffins Leading Edge by Brett Jenkins at 252cm, Parkes Ready Mixed Concrete 9th by Mitch Wheldon at 65cm, the Westlime 11th by Rob Lea at 5cm, the Gulf Western Oil 17th by Rob Hey at 295cm.

The lucrative money hole was won by Rob Hey at 295cm.

Ball winners were John Green, Finne Latu, Richard Hamilton and Rob Lea 68, Cath Kelly, Marg Hogan, Lochie Pettiford, Rob Hey 66.

This week is the July Monthly Medal so make sure your game is in order and take advantage of the great course and weather conditions.

VETERANS GOLF

“We nearly made it,” was the word last Thursday prior to presentations in twin towns veterans golf at Parkes with the host club surging in numbers supplying 13 of the 27 players in attendance.

For the past few weeks Forbes has dominated playing numbers winning the twin towns shield on each occasion and did so again last week with their best six individual scores totalling 197 to Parkes’ 187. The closest it has been for weeks.

Not only that Forbes dominated at the ‘trophy’ table winning all except for A grade nearest the pin on the 11th hole won by one of Parkes keenest, Nym Dziuba.

B grade went to popular Forbes ace Bruce Chandler.

At the 4th two Forbes lefties, A grade Barry Shine, B grade Francis Hanns.

Social mayor of Bogan Gate playing out of the Forbes club Steve Edwards took major honours being the only competitor to break handicap scoring 37 points to win by two from fellow club mate Kim Herbert, runner-up again after filling the same at the Lachlan Valley the week prior in Condobolin.

Ball sweep to 30 points. 33 Gordon Pritchard (P), Steve Uphill (F), 32 John Fowler (P), Michael Lynch (P), Allan Rees (F), Stuart French (F), 31 Ian Ward (P), 30 Lindsay Elliott (P).

This week Forbes plays host to twin towns vets with officials from both clubs hoping to the continuing support show last week despite the chilly surrounds but brilliant sunshine. Nominations from 9.30am for a 10am shot gun start.

As with Forbes the previous T/T meeting prior to presentations on Thursday a minute’s silence was observed in respect to the passing for popular Parkes member Graham Cooke whose grave side funeral service will be held on Friday, July 4.

It was also mentioned at presentations that another popular member in Parkes and twin golfer Rod Luyt has been honoured with life membership. Well deserved.