Under 17’s

Parkes produced a dominant all-round performance to defeat Condobolin by 62 runs under lights at Woodward Oval on Friday night.

Winning the toss and electing to bat in pristine conditions, Parkes made the most of the opportunity with a strong top-order display.

Opener Tom Rix set the tone with a brisk 40 not out from 28 balls, including four boundaries.

He was well supported by Henry Kross, who also finished unbeaten on 40, while Jack Dunford added a steady 16 runs.

Zac Guy provided late impetus to the innings with a powerful 36 not out from just 23 deliveries.

Parkes posted an imposing total of 150 from their allotted 24 overs, losing only three wickets.

Condobolin faced an uphill task in reply and were quickly placed under pressure by disciplined bowling from the Parkes attack.

Early breakthroughs saw the visitors slump to 4/17.

Eli Heffernan and Miller Taylor combined for a vital fifth-wicket partnership to stabilise the innings, with Taylor scoring 25 from 28 balls, including two boundaries and a six, and Heffernan top-scoring with an unbeaten 32 from 64 deliveries.

However, the required run rate continued to climb as Parkes maintained tight lines and consistent pressure.

Ari Albert (2/4), Henry Kross (2/4) and Tom Rix (1/2) led the bowling effort as Condobolin were restricted to 7/88 from their 24 overs.

Under 14’s

Last Saturday morning saw a keenly contested clash between the two combined Parkes/Forbes teams, with Hazell and Field taking on Duncan Stockcrates at Grinsted Oval.

Hazell and Field won the toss and elected to bat first, with opener Rory Rue leading the way with a composed unbeaten 33 from 39 balls.

He received support from Ned Glasson (16), Jax Dunn (7) and Toby Woodhouse (6) as the side worked steadily towards a competitive total. Hazell and Field were dismissed for 74 in 14.1 overs.

Duncan Stockcrates’ bowlers produced a disciplined performance, led by Ethan Brown with outstanding figures of 3/4 from two overs. Hamish Whitty claimed 2/16 from three overs, while Timmy Longhurst added 1/9.

In reply, Duncan Stockcrates made a shaky start, losing both openers early to slump to 2/8. Ethan Brown continued his fine all-round performance with the bat, scoring 20 before being bowled by Ned Glasson (2/9).

The innings was steadied by Charlie Rix, who produced a well-constructed 39 from 35 balls, including three boundaries.

He was ably supported by Sam Yelland, who finished unbeaten on four, as Duncan Stockcrates reached the target in 17.2 overs for a four-wicket victory.

Despite the loss, Hazell and Field remain on top of the competition ladder with three rounds remaining before the semi-finals.

Under 12’s

The combined Parkes/Forbes team travelled to Trundle for a hotly contested match, with the home side winning the toss and electing to bat first.

Trundle posted a competitive total of 3/87 from their allotted 30 overs, led by unbeaten knocks from Austin Randall (16 not out) and Charles Mortimer (23 not out). However, the Parkes bowling attack was well led by junior Stanley Drooger, who bowled with excellent accuracy to trouble the Trundle line-up throughout his spell. Drooger claimed three vital wickets and finished with impressive figures of 3/4 from three overs.

In reply, Parkes/Forbes produced a controlled batting performance, losing just two wickets as they chased down the target in 24 overs. Drooger capped off an outstanding all-round display by top-scoring with 16 runs.

Support came from Miles Turner (10) and Lenny Stitt (10), while Charlie Longhurst, Sid Baker and Samson Tandy each added five runs to guide Parkes/Forbes to victory.

The result highlighted a strong team performance built around disciplined bowling and steady batting under pressure.

Weekend Draw: Under 12’s – Parkes/Forbes v Kiacatoo at Condobolin – Saturday 28th February Under 14’s – Condobolin v Duncan Stockcrates at Condobolin – Saturday 28th February Under 17’s – Parkes v Forbes – Woodward Oval – Friday 27th February. 6pm start.

Senior Cricket

Battapi defeat Raptors as finals spots confirmed

Parkes’ two senior sides, the Raptors and Cambridge Cats, have both competed in the Forbes & District Cricket Association senior competition this season, with both teams progressing into A Grade after a solid campaign.

Last weekend, the Raptors travelled to Forbes to take on ladder leaders Forbes Battapi in a crucial match with a place in the major semi-final on the line.

Battapi continued their strong form with a convincing win, led by an unbeaten 77 from Charlie Mitton and a quick-fire 36 not out from Ben Seyffer. Their efforts guided Battapi to a total of 157 from their 30 overs.

In reply, the Raptors were unable to build sustained partnerships, losing wickets at regular intervals and being dismissed for 71.

This weekend, Forbes Battapi will host the Cambridge Cats in the major semi-final, while the Raptors will take on Kiacatoo at Woodward Oval from 1pm on Saturday in the elimination final.