Senior Cricket Update

The Cambridge Cats were defeated by Forbes Battapi in their qualifying final at Forbes last Saturday afternoon but remain in the premiership race with a second chance this weekend.

In the elimination final, Parkes Raptors produced a thrilling performance to edge out Kiacatoo by five wickets.

Chasing a target of 185, the Raptors reached the total with one over to spare, thanks largely to a match-winning knock of 71 from Jacob Patton, who guided his side home under pressure.

This Saturday afternoon from 1pm at Woodward Oval in Parkes, the two Parkes teams Cambridge and Raptors will go head-to-head for a place in the grand final.

It shapes as an entertaining contest, with both sides having recorded one win apiece in their last two meetings.

Junior Cricket Update

Under 13’s Kiacatoo produced a dominant all-round performance to defeat Parkes/Forbes by 57 runs in their Under 13s clash at the Condobolin Cricket Oval on Saturday.

After Parkes/Forbes won the toss and elected to bowl, Kiacatoo built a commanding total of 4 for 162 from 30 overs.

Huxley Ridley led the way with a powerful 51 retired not out from 43 balls, while captain Levi Daure also impressed, retiring on 50 from 40 deliveries.

The pair controlled the middle overs with confident stroke play and sharp running between the wickets.

Parkes/Forbes worked hard in the field, with Miles Turner claiming 1 for 13 and Sid Baker bowling economically, conceding just five runs from three overs.

Callum Morrison and Archie Orr also picked up important wickets.

In reply, Parkes/Forbes were bowled out for 105 in 26.4 overs.

George Yelland top-scored with a determined 30 not out, while Leonard Stitt (15) and Caleb Lovell (13) provided support.

Kiacatoo’s bowlers shared the wickets evenly, led by Levi Daure with three wickets, while Henry Nagle and Sienna Small each took two.

Pippa Newell and Austin Watt also chipped in as Kiacatoo maintained steady pressure throughout the innings.

The Under 13’s joint Parkes/Forbes team have now concluded their season.

The players are to be commended for the consistent improvement they displayed throughout the year, with every match approached in good spirits and with strong team camaraderie.

Their dedication and sportsmanship have set a positive example for junior cricket in the region.

Under 17’s

The Under 17’s Parkes team received a forfeit from Forbes, giving them a crucial win without taking the field.

With two matches remaining before the finals, this result has Parkes sitting at the top of the competition ladder.

The team’s consistent performance and determination throughout the season continue to make them strong contenders heading into the finals.

Weekend Cricket draw: