The Tom Caldwell-led CSM team has won the 2026 Super 8s cricket carnival after smashing 146 off their eight overs to set a grand final total their opponents just could not chase down.

Opening batsmen Toby Evans (95 not out) and Dylan Wakefield (51) hit 18 sixes between them while their team cheered them on from the sidelines in the final contest of a great day’s cricket hosted by Forbes District Cricket Association on Saturday, 24 January.

In warm conditions, approximately 100 players were part of the day’s action across 10 teams.

With a total of 23 games going ahead for the day, a total tally of approximately 4450 runs were scored across all of the event. With some strong individual tallies scored throughout the carnival, it was Duckbois’ Josh Duffy taking the highest score of 99 not out (including 12 sixes in this innings) for the event.

Across all teams, the two top teams from Pool A (CS Memorial and Leady’s Legends) and Pool B (Midpro Engineering and The Crickets) progressed into a semi final.

CS Memorial took on The Crickets, while Midpro Engineering come up against Leady’s Legends.

The two Pool A finalists gained victories in their semi final matches to come up against each other in the main event of the FDCA Super 8’s Carnival.

The day started with CS Memorial and Leady’s Legends going head-to-head with the latter taking the victory in the round one matchup, but the final went to CS Memorial being crowned as FDCA Super 8’s Champions, with player of the match Toby Evans hitting a total of 95 not out (including 12 sixes in his display).

The Duckbois team. Jaspa Venables might just be a Super 8s star of the future, he was putting in some good practice on the sidelines on Saturday! Team The Crickets captained by Jacob Smith took on CSM in the semi-final. The winning team of Tom Caldwell (captain), Olly Thomson, Zac Martin, Zander Smith, Rory Simpson, Dylan Wakefield, Aidan Snook, Zeb Buchanan, Billy Simpson, Noah Evans, Toby Evans. Dylan Wakefield watches another ball fly high as the runs add up in the grand final. Harry Leadbitter hitting hard for Leady's Legends. Toby Evans smashed 95 off his grand final innings. The Van Warriors. 2026 Super 8s carnival Forbes Foxes Super 8s team. Team Kiacatoo made the trip to Forbes for the Super 8s. Team B and B.

Forbes District Cricket Association would like to thank all players and spectators being apart of the day, Forbes Shire Council for preparing the facilities, and Renee from the Forbes Advocate for capturing some of the day's action.

The now established Super 8s carnival is big-hitting action at its best – but also raises critical funds for the Forbes District Cricket Association to maintain turf wickets.

President Andrew Glasson, thanking everyone for their participation, said this was a great benefit for local juniors.

CSM: Tom Caldwell (captain), Olly Thomson, Zac Martin, Zander Smith, Rory Simpson, Dylan Wakefield, Aidan Snook, Zeb Buchanan, Billy Simpson, Noah Evans, Toby Evans.

Leady’s Legends: Nick Greenhalgh (captain), Harry Leadbitter, Sam Williams, Tom Toohey, Jake Porter, Henry Hodges, Joe Morrison, Talis Hurford.