CATTLE SALE

Monday, 23 February

Yarding 1627 (down 655)

Numbers fell this sale with agents yarding 1627 head.

Quality continues to be mixed with some quality lines of well bred cattle offered along with the secondary types.

The usual buyers were present and competing in a dearer market.

Yearling steers lifted 8 to 12c/kg with middle and heavyweights to feed selling from 390 to 509c/kg.

Finished types to processors sold from 445 to 470c/kg.

The heifer portion was also 8 to 19c better with feeders paying from 378 to 465c/kg.

Finished heifers to processors ranged in price from 430 to 455c/kg. Heavy steers and bullocks sold from 420 to 467c/kg.

Grown heifers received from 386 to 430c/kg. An excellent run of cows were firm to a couple better.

Heavy finished cows sold from 372 to 394c/kg with plainer types from 348 to 368c/kg.

The best heavy bull reached 400c/kg.

SHEEP SALE

Tuesday, 24 February

Yarding 34,300 (down 1950)

Numbers eased slightly this sale with agents yarding 34,300 head.

There was 24,400 lambs penned and quality continues to be very mixed with some good lines of grain finished trade and export lambs available along with the secondary types.

Most of the usual buyers were present and competing in a dearer market.

Lambs lifted $6 to $10/head with trade weights selling from $228 to $296/head.

Heavy lambs to 26kg sold from $294 to $325/head with export lambs receiving from $308 to $386/head.

Carcase prices averaged 1096 to 1170c/kg. The best heavy hogget reached $298/head.

There was 9900 mutton penned with mixed quality Merinos making up the majority.

Prices continue to be strong with Merino ewes selling from $275 to $293/head.

Crossbreds ewes received from $178 to $309 and heavy Dorper ewes reached $280/head.

FROM MLA'S NATIONAL LIVESTOCK REPORTING AGENCY

PIG SALE

Friday, 20 February

Yarding 293 (up 20)

A smaller yarding of sows this sale saw prices firm on last sale. Boars also remained firm.

A very small yarding of bacon saw prices drop $10 - $20 per head on last sale.

Pork were also in short supply with prices remaining firm. Suckers made up the majority of the yarding.

Quality was mixed and prices slipped $10 - $20 per head.

FROM VC REID SMITH LIVESTOCK