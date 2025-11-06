Construction is officially underway on the Graddle Creek Bridge near Tullamore.

A sod turn marked the moment of this significant regional project last Tuesday, which was attended by many local community members, as well as Parkes Shire Mayor Neil Westcott, Member for Orange Phil Donato and NSW MLC Stephen Lawrence.

The current crossing at Graddle (Genaren) Creek on The McGrane Way has long been a safety concern for local residents, freight operators and emergency services, with a life lost just three years ago when a family of five tried to cross the flooded causeway in the dark and their ute was swept away.

The construction of a new and higher bridge will remove the need for vehicles to use the existing low-level causeway.

Road realignments on either side of the bridge will also remove the dog-leg turn and provide safer, straighter approaches.

The NSW Government has granted $7.99 million towards the work, under its Fixing Country Roads program, with Parkes Shire Council contributing $150,000, bringing the total cost to $8.14 million.

The McGrane Way is a designated regional road train and AB Triple route linking Narromine, Parkes and Lachlan shires.

It is a vital corridor for transporting grain, livestock and goods, as well as supporting proposed mining operations.

More than 260 vehicles use the route per day, including a high proportion of heavy vehicles.

Mayor Westcott said the whole community is looking forward to the completion of this project.

“The existing low-level causeway is highly vulnerable during flood events, often resulting in road closures and forcing heavy vehicles to take detours of around 200 kilometres," he said.

"This vital investment will eliminate this and significantly improve safety, resilience and connectivity for the region.

“This bridge will also deliver major productivity benefits for freight operators and producers who rely on this corridor.

"The avoided detour costs are estimated at $600 per trip, so the benefits to the freight industry and the local economy will be significant."

Cr Westcott said they are grateful for the NSW Government’s funding support and are very pleased to be working with Peak Hill-based company Dearnu Pty Ltd to deliver the project.

MLC Stephen Lawrence said the NSW Government is pleased to see work progressing on the bridge.

“The new Graddle Creek Bridge will deliver a safer, more reliable route thanks to its wider, flood resilient concrete structure,” he said.

“This new crossing will connect Central West farmers, businesses and residents, and will boost the local economy and productivity.”

Construction of the new bridge is expected to be completed and open to traffic by the end of 2026, weather permitting.