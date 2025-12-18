Reader questions council practices

Dear Editor

With regard to the CEO of Parkes Shire Council and my claim that council does not operate within the bounds of the Local Government Act (published in the Parkes Champion Post on 9 October, 2025): I beg to differ.

At an ordinary council meeting on 19 August, 2025, an excerpt from that meeting reads:

"Following a strong response, a shortlist of high quality candidates was compiled and interviews were conducted on 11 and 12 August, 2025.

"The interview panel consisted of six members, including the mayor and deputy mayor."

The council employs the general manager.

The general manager employs staff.

The above is a clear dereliction of practice and might well be viewed as an offence under the Local Government Act.

I stick to my statement that the council does not adhere to the regulations and perhaps the appointment is invalid.

There is a need to conduct an Inquiry into council practices, including nepotism.

John Coulston, Parkes

Parkes Shire Council response

Council will always strive to operate within the Local Government Act.

However, Council would encourage anyone with specific concerns regarding our compliance with legislation to refer these matters to the Office of Local Government where they will be properly considered in an arm’s-length manner.

Kent Boyd, Parkes Shire Council general manager

Waste is generated by regional people in Sydney too

Dear Editor

Parkes Clean Future Alliance continues to insist that waste generated within Sydney is the sole responsibility of Sydney home owners and firms.

Waste is generated by regional (including Parkes) people holidaying, working, studying, attending and competing in major sporting events, enjoying concerts, theatre and numerous other cultural activities.

Is Sydney alone responsible for the management of waste from regional sources?

A WTE plant would force concentrated responsibility on Parkes.

But the building of the plant would require 450 jobs, and its operation 50 permanent employees.

Income from the operation would ensure the security of the Parkes economy, as the mines did in the dry 90s.

Jim Cassidy, Parkes