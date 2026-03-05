A man and woman have been charged with multiple weapon and drug offences after police seized drugs and weapons from two properties at Garema.

Police swooped on the properties with a search warrant following investigations into the importation of suspicious items launched in 2025.

During the searches police allegedly located and seized more than 100g of methylamphetamine, 46g of MDMA tablets, more than 84g of cannabis and almost $13,000 in cash.

Also allegedly seized was a prohibited .22 folding pistol, two crossbows, a Taser (with cartridges) seven slingshots, two knuckle dusters, an extendable baton, an assortment of edged weapons and a number of electronic devices.

A 41-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman were arrested at the scene and taken to Forbes Police Station.

The man has been charged with 24 offences including 13 counts of use prohibited weapon contrary to prohibition order; four counts of possess prohibited drug and three counts of supply prohibited drug – more than indictable & less than commercial quantity.

He has also been charged with acquire pistol – subject to firearms prohibition order; possess MDMA in tablet form less than traffickable quantity; deal with property proceeds of crime less than $100,000 & more than $5000 (T1); and deal with property proceeds of crime less than $100,000 & more than $5000 (T2).

The woman was charged with three counts of possess prohibited drug; two counts of supply prohibited drug – more than indictable and less than commercial quantity; deal with property proceeds of crime less than $100,000 & more than $5000 (T1); and possess MDMA in tablet form less than traffickable quantity.

They’ve been refused bail to appear before Bail Division Court 4 on Thursday, 5 March.