Fifteen days, more than 3880 kilometres, nine stops and one aircraft.

That’s the journey two farmers and a pharmacist will embark on in August for the 2025 Outback Air Race to raise vital money for the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS).

Forbes’ flying pharmacist Jack Buckley will join Brad Shephard, known as the Farmer from Downunder now based at Cowra, and Grenfell farmer John Johnson in the aviation event in August.

More than 40 teams will fly across the Australian outback, over two weeks, in support of the RFDS.

“As a healthcare professional I have incredible respect and admiration for the work of the Royal Flying Doctor Service - what they do is extraordinary,” Jack Buckley, managing partner of Flannery’s Pharmacy in Forbes, said.

“The RFDS is such an integral part of healthcare delivery in outback Australia and having lived in Forbes for almost a decade now, I have seen the importance of this service firsthand.

“I’m really thrilled that we can be helping raise funds for them [the RFDS] this year.”

All three pilots helped residents across the region during the NSW flood crisis of November 2022, flying supplies to towns along the Lachlan River.

Together the trio is hoping to raise $100,000 for the RFDS.

“It is an ambitious goal but one we certainly think is achievable and worthwhile,” Jack said.

“All funds will go towards outfitting RFDS aircraft with essential medical equipment, vital for treating sick children and injured patients across Australia.”

Since its launch in 1996, the Outback Air Race has raised nearly $4 million.

The race is a time trial designed to keep competition fair regardless of aircraft size or speed.

This year’s event starts in Yulara – near Uluru – and finishing in Canarvon WA, visiting Alice Springs, Daly Waters, Kununurra, Broome and other locations along the way.

It’s a trip the team is looking forward to.

John Johnson said he and Jack spoke about the opportunity when flying to Broken Hill last year.

“They only run this race every three years and we were talking about how great it’d be to go in it,” he said.

The team jumped online to register when nominations opened and within 24 hours the Air Race was over subscribed but the Central West trio were in at team number 22.

“To see the country side from above is just amazing,” John said.

“It’s going to be in country that most people just never get to see.

“There’s a number of places we stay two nights – that allows them to catch up if the weather is bad, but allows us to have a look around.”

Capturing the incredible scenery from the air will of course be our third pilot Brad Shephard, whose footage and photos through Farmer From Down Under social media have been shared across the country over the past 10 years, as our region has battled flood and drought.

He’s known John for a while through years in the Rural Fire Service, and Jack through flying, and he too is looking forward to this adventure immensely.

You can follow the team on their travels through Outback Air Race with 3GenPharmers on social media, and donate towards their fundraising total.

You can also get tickets in their raffle with incredible prizes including:

Five hours flying lessons with Forbes Aero Club valued at $1100;

Five nights accommodation for two at South Durras Big 4 Holiday Park valued at $1000;

A Hello World Travel Voucher valued at $500;

A 15 minute flight for four people with Orange Helicopters valued at $500.

“This is such an incredible opportunity for the three of us, it really is bucket-list stuff,” Jack said.

“Brad, John and I have known each other for a few years now and have really bonded over our love of aviation. This race is something we’ve been keen to get involved with for some time and we can’t wait.”

The 2025 Outback Air Race takes place August 22 to September 8.

To donate visit: Team 22 - Flyin4phun in Outback Air Race 2025