Some major nbn fibre upgrade milestones have just been reached in Parkes and Peak Hill, with more than 1200 premises now with faster internet or are eligible for it.

The 1000th premises in Parkes has just upgraded to full fibre via the nbn's Fibre to the Premises (FTTP) and in Peak Hill, more than 250 homes and businesses have recently become eligible to upgrade to nbn full fibre.

Upgrading to full fibre can enable access to a faster, more reliable nbn broadband service, delivering a range of benefits including smoother, higher-resolution video calls, enhanced streaming, faster downloads, and the ability to connect more devices simultaneously.

With the recent introduction of speed boosts for higher-tier plans and multi-gigabit speed plans available, there’s never been a better time to consider upgrading to nbn fibre.

In Australia, data demand and usage have doubled in the last five years, with the average household consuming 443 gigabytes per month across 22 internet-connected devices.

This is a significant increase from 40 gigabytes of monthly data use across approximately seven internet-connected devices, on average, 10 years ago.

To find out more about the benefits of nbn full fibre and to check your eligibility for other nbn services and preferred retail service providers, visit www.nbn.com.au/CheckRegional.

If you have questions about nbn upgrades in the Parkes Shire, nbn will be at Homegrown Parkes in Cooke Park on Saturday, 21 March from 9am–2pm.

You can learn about the upgrade process and how to connect, and gain advice on how to optimise your internet set-up at home or business.

Marg Applebee from Central West Lachlan Landcare who helps to organise Homegrown Parkes, encourages the community to come and talk with nbn representatives at the event or one of nbn’s other events.

“With more and more health and community services accessible online, it’s really important for community members across the Parkes and Forbes region to ensure they are optimally connected at home," she said.

"This means being on the best technology available, on a suitable plan and with the right in-home set-up.

“Over the next three months there will be events to promote healthy, connected communities, including the Building Healthy Communities Challenge.

"Being able to access health services and stay in touch with friends and family online are new, but important, ways to do this. Especially for our older residents who can feel more isolated at times."

Head of nbn Local NSW Tom O’Dea would love to see locals involved in any of their upcoming nbn events in the central west to discover how full fibre can benefit them.

“Households are consuming more data than ever for the things they love, like streaming 4K on multiple devices, online education, next-level gaming, conference calls, and uploading and downloading large files for work," he said.

“Australians deserve access to fast, effective broadband, regardless of whether they live in a major city or a country town."

To find out more about other nbn community events visit www.nbnco.com.au/corporate-information/media-centre/events.