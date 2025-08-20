Despite the opening of the bypass, and the northern and southern entries into Parkes closed for three to four months, the Parkes Visitor Information Centre has seen an encouraging rise in visitor numbers.

At its June Economy, Destination and Events Committee meeting, Parkes Shire Council presented a local tourism update for the first five months of the year.

The report reveals that from January to May 2025, visitation to the Visitor Information Centre has continued an upward trend, defying early concerns that the bypass and traffic diversions might steer tourists away from the town.

January had a record breaking 4360 visitors to the centre strongly encouraged by the Parkes Elvis Festival, which was a 9.7 per cent increase over the same month in 2024.

In April when the Parkes Bypass opened and the northern and southern connections to town were temporarily cut off - which were direct routes to the visitor centre - staff still welcomed 2732 visitors, a 4.9 per cent increase from April 2024.

May followed the trend with 2413 visitors in 2025, up 4.3 per cent the previous year and 8.1 per cent from 2023.

Initial concerns from residents and local businesses suggested the new bypass could lead to a drop in town traffic and tourism.

At this stage the figures from the Parkes Visitor Information Centre show otherwise.

"This outcome reinforces the resilience of Parkes as a stopover and tourism destination," the report said.

"Visitor numbers remain strong thanks to continued interest in local attractions, effective signage and targeted marketing."

Looking ahead Parkes Shire Council is actively investing in several tourism initiatives.

A refreshed Peak Hill visitors guide has been developed, as well as a shire-wide village touring map to promote scenic drives and hidden gems across the region.

Council is also boosting its social media presence, with Instagram and Facebook now the most effective tools for reaching new visitors.

These projects aim to capture the attention of travellers bypassing the town and inspire them to stop, explore and experience all that Parkes has to offer.