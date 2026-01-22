The state’s leading wheat growers have been unveiled at the 2025 Dryland Field Wheat Competition gala dinner in Dubbo on 9 January with Peak Hill's Josh Male of “Glenaren” winning the Western region.

Timely rainfall in what was a tough season was key to the crop's success, Josh told The Farmer after he was named a winner at a regional level.

"We're very fortunate to have the timely rain and the amounts of rain we have had," he said.

"We've been very lucky because a lot of other people, even not far away from here have missed out on a lot of crucial rain that we've managed to get under."

Regional Dryland Field Wheat Judge Frank McRae said the competition had a long history of showcasing the best wheat practices in the world.

“This year attracted 375 entries across the state. Crop management was exceptional, in a growing season that provided significant challenges for grower," he said.

"Delayed sowing due to dry conditions in the south, and a lack of rainfall during the critical stages of grain filling across most of the state, were reflected in yields and the quality of the grain harvested.”

Supported by partnering sponsor Suncorp, the AgShows NSW Dryland Field Wheat Competition showcases the industry’s gold standard, while offering growers a unique chance to connect, exchange knowledge, and learn from one another.

Since 1996, entrants from across the NSW wheatbelt have used the competition to benchmark their crops, receive expert feedback, and share insights with fellow producers.

From this year's record 375 entrants, Glenn and Rachel Fernance, of “Courallie Park”, Bellata were named the overall State Dryland Field Wheat Winner; Merrilong Pastoral at Spring Ridge the State Durum Winner; John Ingold & Co the inaugural State Grain Sample Competition Winner with a Scepter variety; and John Stump, of Windella Agricultural Company at Rowena, awarded the prestigious TJ Dwyer Farming Excellence.

To make the state finals, the top five crops in four regions are identified and then compared to determine the state winner.

State Dryland Field Wheat Winners Glenn and Rachel Fernance also topped the Northern region, with a point score of 258 at 9.20 t/ha for their Sundancer variety, while Josh Male, “Glenaren”, Peak Hill won the Western region (181 at 5.60 t/ha for Lancer variety); Patrick Hennessy, “Yarrandoo”, Gunnedah won the Central region (223 at 7.70 t/ha for Lancer variety); and John Ingold & Co, Cootamundra, won the Southern region (219 at 7.3 t/ha for Scepter variety).

Suncorp Bank Jenny Taylor, District Manager Agri and Regional NSW said Suncorp Bank is proud to have been the partnering sponsor of the AgShows NSW Dryland Field Wheat Competition for more than 15 years.

“This is more than a competition – it’s about visiting regional communities, connecting with producers, and travelling farm to farm with judges to recognise excellence, all while strengthening connections across the industry and within rural communities,” Ms Taylor said.

Since 1929, the Agricultural Societies Council of NSW, operating as AgShows NSW, has served as the peak body supporting more than 190 agricultural show societies statewide. Each year, these societies host distinctive shows locally that spotlight agricultural achievement, celebrate rural communities, and collectively draw more than 900,000 visitors.