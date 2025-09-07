Farmers in Parkes and surrounding areas will have the opportunity to view the first NSW on-farm demonstration of the Rocks Gone rock crushing machine.

Fresh from being a star attraction on its debut at the AgQuip Field Days at Gunnedah, the powerful H4 Reefinator will be put to work for growers at the Somers' family property west of Parkes next Wednesday, 10 September from 10am.

Developed by Rocks Gone founder and former Western Australian farmer Tim Pannell, the three-metre wide H4 Reefinator machine comprises a levelling blade, four front row and five rear row hydraulic tines, and a following ribbed drum, all weighing 28-tonne when filled with water and digging up to 600 milimetres deep.

Though not included on the machine set for action at Parkes next week, the latest H4 Reefinator also features integrated automation technology, eliminating the requirement for operators to perform on-the-go depth adjustments according to changes in land and rock conditions, while also adding other valuable benefits.

Operators set the depth and only make a manual adjustment if desired, thereby better optimising machine and tractor performance and resulting in improved crushing results and operational efficiency.

Pulled by 450-horsepower plus tractors at a travel speed of about 10 kilometres per hour, the Rocks Gone H4 Reefinators have doubled cropping yields, boosted stock carrying capacity and trebled land values across Western and southern Australia.

And the company says growers have later sold machines for more than they bought them for.

National business development manager with Rocks Gone, Adrian Carr, said the machines have achieved considerable return on investment for growers.

“The crushing of the rock into silt-like particles is really valuable," he said.

"In addition to reducing the impact on seeding machinery, there is better rooting depth and development, and soil moisture and nutrient retention improves.

Mr Carr said with the high cost of rural lands today, growers were benefitting by maximising production from their properties and boosting their value.

For further information on the Rocks Gone H4 Reefinator and next week’s on-farm demonstration, growers can visit www.rocksgone.com.au, or contact Mr Carr on 0499 970 177 or adrian@rocksgone.com.au