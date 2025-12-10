CATTLE SALE

Monday, 8 December

Yarding 3526 (up 112)

Numbers lifted slightly this sale as the dry weather continues. Agents yarded 3526 head and quality was very mixed.

There was a large percentage of secondary bred cattle penned along with the well bred lines. The usual buyers were present and competing.

Yearling steers lifted 4 to 8c/kg with middle and heavyweights to feed selling from 430 to 522c/kg.

The few finished types to processors slipped in price receiving from 430 to 465c/kg.

The heifer portion showed a cheaper trend though partly related to quality.

Those to feed ranged in price from 405 to 450c/kg while those to processors sold from 380c to 430c/kg. Heavy steers and bullocks sold from 410 to 465c/kg.

Grown heifers received from 366 to 435c/kg. Cows eased 6 to 9c/kg with heavy finished cows selling from 370 to 415c/kg.

The plainer types ranged from 356 to 388c/kg. The best heavy bull reached 413c/kg.

SHEEP SALE

Tuesday, 9 December

Yarding 34,600 (down 1050)

Numbers eased slightly this sale with agents yarding 34,600 head. Lamb numbers were back to 19,500 and quality continues to be very mixed.

There was a large percentage of plainer lambs penned along with the small selection of well finished grain assisted lambs.

The usual buyers were present and competing in a cheaper market.

There was just 2500 new season lambs offered with the best of these selling from $242 to $270/head.

Restockers continue to be active on lighter plainer lambs and paid from $148 to $248/head.

Old trade weights were $3 to $9 easier dependant on quality to receive from $224 to $289/head.

Heavy lambs sold from $274 to $300 with extra heavyweights reaching $363/head. Carcase prices averaged 1005 to 1152c/kg.

Mutton numbers lifted to 15,100 head and Merinos made up the majority.

Prices followed the cheaper trend with Merinos ewes selling from $152 to $270/head.

Crossbreds received from $179 to $286 with Dorper ewes from $155 to $248/head. Merino wethers sold from $166 to $266/head.

FROM MLA'S NATIONAL LIVESTOCK REPORTING AGENCY

PIG SALE

Friday, 28 November

Yarding 538 (up 41)

A smaller yarding of sows today saw prices improve 10-20c/kg on last sale. Boars were firm.

A very small yarding of bacon saw prices improve $20-$30/head. A smaller but good quality yarding of pork saw prices improve $60-$70/head.

A much larger yarding of suckers mainly on the lighter side saw prices slip $20-40 /head.

FROM VC REID SMITH LIVESTOCK