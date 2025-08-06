The Peak Hill Showground Trust and Show Society hosted the 49th Golden Plough, a prestigious single furrow competition on 31 May and 1 June.

And a handful of people from around the region came out especially to see the stunning horses in action and the skill, artistry and patience behind this timeless job.

It's a family tradition for the Norris family from Eugowra who have been attending on and off since the competition began 49 years ago.

Though it's more in a spectating capacity these days after the passing of husband and father Wilf Norris OAM in 2023, a local nad Aussie legend who had a deep passion for and dedicated his life to working draught horses.

He started working with draught horses from the tender age of 14 and it remained a hobby for him until he was 87.

Wilf passed the skill onto his children who have all tried their hands at ploughing.

Even Bill Norris, who accompanied his mother Pat to this year's Golden Plough, aced his first-time attempt at the log snig on Sunday, which involved working with the horse to drag a log through a designated course.

The Golden Plough will return to Peak Hill again next year for its 50th competition and organisers are encouraging everyone from across the region to head over and check it out.

Here are some of the faces we greeted at the Golden Plough on the Sunday.