CATTLE SALE

Monday, 22 September

Yarding 1562 (up 308)

Numbers lifted this sale with agents yarding 1562 head.

Quality was reduced from the previous sale with an increased number of secondary cattle penned though there was still some excellent lines of well bred cattle offered.

The usual buyers were present and competing in a cheaper market partly related to quality offered.

Yearling steers to feed slipped 10c with middleweights selling from 480c to 535c/kg and heavies receiving 470c to 531c/kg.

The heifer portion to feed sold from 440 to 496c with processors paying from 430 to 529c/kg.

Heavy steers and bullocks sold from 420 to 503c/kg. Grown heifers received from 426 to 493c/kg.

Cows held fairly steady with heavy 2 score from 360 to 397c and 3 score from 385 to 435c/kg.

The best heavy bull reached 429c/kg.

SHEEP SALE

Tuesday, 23 September

Yarding 51,850 (down 1750)

Numbers eased this sale with agents yarding 51,850 head.

There was 39,750 lambs penned and quality was similar to that of previous sales with good numbers of finished lambs along with the larger percentage of plainer and secondary lambs.

The usual buyers were present and competing in another strong market.

There was 12,650 new season lambs penned and prices were firm to slightly better.

Restockers were active on the plainer lines paying from $198 to $250/head. Trade weights sold from $253 to $315/head.

Heavies ranged in price from $299 to $328 with extra heavies from $313 to $374/head.

Carcase prices averaged 1187c to 1270c/kg. Old lambs also remained fairly steady with trade weight from $245 to $288/head.

Heavies to 26kg sold from $293 to $326 with extra heavies receiving $320 to $428/head.

Carcase prices averaged 1023 to 1247c/kg. Mutton numbers fell with 12100 head yarded.

Quality was similar to previous sales and Merinos made up the majority.

Prices continue to be strong with merino ewes selling from $168 to $317/head.

Crossbred ewes received from $180 to $296 with Dorpers selling from $163 to $285/head.

Merino wethers sold from $184 to $294/head.

FROM MLA'S NATIONAL LIVESTOCK REPORTING AGENCY

STORE CATTLE SALE

Friday, 26 September

The Forbes store cattle sale will be held on Friday, 26 September at the Forbes Central West Livestock Exchange commencing at 10am.