Farmers, contract harvesters, truck drivers, transport companies, pilots and agricultural machinery retailers are invited to attend this year's Be Road Ready for Harvest Field Day on Thursday, 14 August at the Forbes Central West Livestock Exchange.

Breakfast will be provided from 7.30am, with the official program kicking off at 8am.

Parkes, Forbes and Lachlan Shire Councils' Road Safety and Injury Prevention Officer, Melanie Suitor, said that this year's event will deliver new content and focus on the rules and regulations for safely and legally moving agricultural vehicles, combinations and trucks on the road.

"This year we will be discussing the NSW Light Vehicle Agricultural and Indivisible Item Exemption Notice 2024, conditional registration, pilot requirements, load restraint, fatigue, safety around powerlines, fire safety during harvest, railway level crossing safety and much more," Ms Suitor said.

"There will be a deep dive into dimensions, signage and other travel conditions, as well as machinery displays and interactive activities.

"Safety and compliance during harvest is very important. Operators need to be aware of their responsibilities and ensure that all warning devices and travel requirements are adhered to.

"Regulations are constantly changing and events like this are important to ensure people are up to date on what's required before the upcoming harvest period," Ms Suitor said.

Registration is free but spaces are limited, so get in quick.

Register via the Parkes, Forbes or Lachlan Shire Councils' Facebook pages or this link: https://forms.office.com/r/MmMPU3D2Y1

"We'll also be running three satellite events to provide the same information to more farmers across the three local government areas. You can register for these events using the above link," Ms Suitor said.

The satellite events will be held on:

Monday, 25 August from 3pm – 6pm at the Tullibigeal Community Hall

Tuesday, 26 August from 7.30am – 10.30am at the Jemalong RFS Shed

Wednesday, 27 August from 7.30am – 10.30am at the Alectown Memorial Hall