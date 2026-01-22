NSW has moved to introduce the toughest gun laws in Australia following the horrific Bondi Beach attack, but farmers across regional areas say the reforms are rushed, poorly targeted and risk criminalising people who rely on firearms for legitimate work and community life.

The NSW government introduced sweeping firearms reforms along with a crackdown on hateful symbols, restricting public assemblies following a terrorist attack, and giving police more tools to protect the community in the wake of the antisemitic terror attack.

The laws introduce strict firearm caps, tighter licensing rules, new bans on certain weapons, and expanded police powers.

State MPs Steph Cooke (Cootamundra) and Phil Donato (Orange) both addressed the region’s concerns when Parliament was recalled before Christmas, after sharing the condolences of their communities to those suffering in the wake of the horrific terror attack on 14 December 2025.

"Our thoughts are also with the first responders, health workers and community members who acted with courage and compassion in the face of such violence," Ms Cooke said.

But both spoke against the proposed Terrorism and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2025 saying the changes will have serious consequences for legal owners across rural and regional areas.

"These changes will have serious consequences for lawful firearm owners across rural and regional NSW, including in my electorate of Cootamundra,” Ms Cooke said.

“While those events demand a serious and thoughtful response, this legislation has been brought forward at speed with insufficient consideration of the practical impacts and contains provisions that are flawed and poorly targeted.

“The Bondi terror attack was horrifying.

“It was a violent act driven by hatred and antisemitism.

“We owe the people of New South Wales measures that target the drivers of hate and terror, not measures that scapegoat lawful people who continue to do the right thing.”

While supporting measures that require Australian citizenship for firearms licence holders and improved information-sharing between ASIO and the NSW Firearms Registry, MP Phil Donato said other aspects of the bill were unsupported by evidence.

He put forward a motion to refer the bill to a parliamentary committee for inquiry, but it was voted down.

“There is no data, no research and no factual basis for limiting the number of firearms a licence holder may own - this is policy by symbolism, not by substance,” Mr Donato said.

Mr Donato says the new restrictions will have serious unintended consequences for responsible owners, regional communities and the firearms industry.

“Criminals, gang members and terrorists do not surrender illegal firearms,” Mr Donato said.

“This legislation does nothing to change that reality. It simply punishes people who already follow the law.”

The reforms cap most gun owners at four firearms, while primary producers and sports shooters will be allowed a maximum of 10.

Straight pull and pump action firearms will be reclassified into Category C, magazine capacities will be reduced, belt-fed firearms banned entirely and licence terms cut from five years to two.

But farmers say the changes fail to reflect how firearms are actually used in rural industries.

Cowra farmer Peter Wright said his first concern was not the laws themselves, but how they have been framed and rushed through parliament.

“My biggest concern at the moment is the gun law changes are being included with hate law changes,” he said.

“By doing that, it can indicate that all firearm owners are possible criminals or people with a vengeance against society and that’s completely wrong.”

In agriculture, he said, firearms are a tool.

“People have firearms to put down injured animals, reduce vermin on properties and improve biodiversity through pest control,” Mr Wright said.

“It’s just another tool in the toolbox for good land management.”

He added that gun clubs play a role in social connection for some people.

“Many farmers are members of gun clubs,” he said.

“That’s where they meet people and have sporting activities.

“Some have gone on to represent Australia in rifle shooting and clay target shooting.”

Premier Chris Minns acknowledged the changes were significant and not everyone would agree with them.

“But our state has changed following the horrific antisemitic attack on Bondi Beach and our laws must change too,” he said.

“These laws get the balance right by providing police with the tools they need to calm a combustible situation in our state and keep people safe, while restricting access to dangerous weapons on our streets to reduce the risk of this happening again.”

Police Minister Yasmin Catley said the reforms would strengthen oversight, improve enforcement and reduce the risk when it comes to firearm ownership.

“We’re giving police the powers they need to best ensure the community is safe,” she said.