Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) is hosting a farm business update in Parkes this Thursday.

After sessions in Griffith and Wagga, grain growers and agribusiness professionals in this region will gain valuable insights into farm business management at the Parkes gathering which GRDC says has been shaped by local grower feedback.

It will be held at the Parkes Services Club.

Each event features topics such as:

• Managing the margin squeeze in cropping enterprises.

• Machinery replacement decisions.

• Capital allocation for farm investments.

• Succession planning for farming families.

GRDC Grower Relations Manager Sally Dickinson said the events bring together leading industry experts to discuss key strategies for improving business profitability and navigating challenges in modern grain production.

“GRDC Farm Business Updates are designed to provide practical, actionable insights that help grain growers make informed decisions to enhance their business resilience and profitability,” she said.

Registration is free but essential for catering. Visit: https://grdc.com.au/events/list/2025/07/grdc-farm-business-update-parkes.

For more information visit GRDC’s event page or contact Erica McKay via erica@icanrural.com.au.

GRDC is one of 15 Rural Research and Development Corporations responsible for planning, investing in and overseeing research, development and extension for 25 leviable grain crops.

Their purpose is to invest in research, development and extension to create enduring profitability for Australian grain growers.