Grain growers in and around Parkes are being urged to attend an upcoming grower meeting to discuss issues around grains research and development, levy rates and reviews and the impact on growers.

The 'Grains R&D: Your levies, your views consultation' has been organised by GrainGrowers as part of its representative organisation role with the GRDC.

It will take place in Parkes on Thursday, 11 September at the Parkes Services Club from 10.30am–12pm and it is free.

In total, meetings will be held in 18 regional centres across five states that began from 2 September and run through until 16 October.

GrainGrowers CEO Shona Gawel said the meetings are an ideal opportunity for growers to consider the current situation, to put forward their thoughts on the issues and raise questions that they would like considered and answered.

Ms Gawel said in recent months there had been many discussions about grains research and development, and it was important to engage as widely as possible with growers.

“As a grower member organisation, direct engagement is in our DNA, and these meetings are designed to allow us to listen and to reflect carefully on the next steps," she said.

“While our members are free to contact us at any time, growers across Australia now have multiple opportunities to come together to discuss.”

“The full schedule of consultations is available via our website."

For anyone unable to attend next week's meeting, GrainGrowers will be holding a virtual session at a later date to encourage the widest possible consultation.

To register for the Parkes meeting go to https://events.humanitix.com/copy-of-grains-r-and-d-your-levies-your-views-dubbo.