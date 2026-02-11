Another march against the Energy from Waste incinerator proposed for Parkes is set to take place, but this time it will be farmers hitting the pavement.

Parkes farmers are inviting others to join them in the family-friendly march through the CBD on Saturday, 28 February as they protest the proposed construction of the facility within the Parkes Special Activation Precinct.

The march will begin from the Sir Henry Parkes Statue in the main street, Clarinda Street, at 9.30am and proceed to Cooke Park.

Organisers said it is a community march to show support to local farmers and the Central West agriculture industry by "saying no to the incinerator".

The Parkes Shire's Wiradjuri community led a solidarity walk down the main street in December to protest against the proposed Energy from Waste facility, drawing an estimated 260 people.

The walk's main instigator Aunty Frances Robinson, a Traditional Owner from Peak Hill, said the protest wasn't just for her culture and people, and the land, but for the wider community too.