Agriculture at Peak Hill Central School continues to go from strength to strength.

Four students ventured to the Yeoval Show where they exhibited five of their Peak Suffolk ewe lambs and rams and hosted a display of some of the school's Peak Angora does.

The Peak Hill ewes took out Champion and Reserve Champion Suffolks with the Champion going on to win the Supreme Champion Ewe of the Show.

Students were able to apply knowledge from Debbie Scattergood who runs 600 Angora does and is one of the best goat breeders in Australia.

Debbie drove from Bungendore to educate Peak Hill Central about Angora goats mohair and the Angora junior judging competition.

Debbie judged Peak Hill's does and bucks as part of their ongoing breeding program.

"Debbie made some wonderful comments about our animals and was full of praise for the work of Mr Horley, Mr Dunkley, Mr Neilsen, and Jacob in breeding and managing such a top-quality herd," Peak Hill Central agriculture teacher Lauren Amor said.

The team have previously attended the Sydney Royal Easter Show with their Suffolk, Angora goats and poultry.

"These competitions allow students to engage with agriculture and develop skills that they can use for future employment."

With the school's continued success with sheep and goats Peak Hill are now excitingly diversifying into cattle.

The school has received two Angus steers from Lyn and Ian Frecklington of Hollywood Angus.

"Lyn taught at Peak Hill Central and has had a connection over many years giving young people opportunities to learn about cattle by attending ag shows with her."

Peak Hill Central will also be showing a Shorthorn steer from Kaloola Shorthorns in Narromine.

"Students will learn about cattle preparation, how to lead cattle, grooming for shows, nutrition, health and management of beef cattle to produce the beef we all love," Ms Amor said.

Students had the chance to show their steers, Rip and Lloyd, at the 100th Tullamore Show. The students were able to conquer their fears and bring home a haul of ribbons in the process.

Eva placed first in paraders and second in beef cattle junior judging and herdsman.

Liam placed first in beef cattle junior judging, Henry placed third in paraders and Baileigh placed third in herdsman.

Steers also placed second and third in the commercial class and Peak Hill Central won the schools pair competition.

As well as success with their steers, Peak Hill students also had some outstanding results in junior judging at Tullamore.

Eva placed first in fruit and veg, grains and fleece, second in Merino and third in prime lambs which earnt her the overall highest point scorer.

Liam placed second in prime lambs, fruit and veg, fleece and grains and third in Merino.

Henry placed third in grains and fleece and Jailah was awarded encouragement in the fleece and grains junior judging.

Students will now attend local shows in Peak Hill and Parkes with Ms Amor hoping to attend more.

This term the excitement continues at the Peak Hill Central agriculture farm with the addition of dairy heifers.

"We will also exhibit at Forbes and Cowra Shows in September and October with our final show at the Upper Hunter Beef Bonanza in Scone at the end of October," Ms Amor added.