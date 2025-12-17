CENTRAL WEST LACHLAN LANDCARE

Thank you to everyone that contributed to our post-Homegrown Parkes event surveys.

We had four draw winners from our survey entries and they were: Carmel Coutts; Mitchell Roberts; Chris Nash and Annabella Brown.

Our giveaways included coffee from The Folk Roaster, keep-it cups, lucerne hay, a beautiful work from Glenn Sloane and a gift pack from Tumbling Downs Olives.

Our Committee is so grateful for the feedback from our communities and use this information to continue improving each future event. We were thrilled with your responses that help to shape our plans moving forward.

We have had a fantastic response to our Expression of Interest (EOI) for our upcoming event on Saturday, 21 March 2026.

We look forward to sharing profiles of our wonderful stallholders in the new year. We are so pleased to be able to profile our wonderful local niche businesses and appreciate your support.

We also have two free workshops lined up for this event and we can’t wait to share details of these fabulous workshops early in the new year.

The priority to the Homegrown Parkes Committee, is keeping the focus on providing an event where people can learn, relax, connect and be entertained. We love to have the opportunity to profile our small local and regional businesses.

We are happy with the number of stallholders that we have currently. We aren’t focussed on a bigger event. We are focused on sharing quality local and regional vendors.

As mentioned previously, our Autumn event will be celebrating cultural diversity and we are pleased to be holding Homegrown Parkes on Saturday, 21 March 2026, which is also Harmony Day!

Our Spring event will be held on Saturday, 12 September 2026.

We try to factor in your suggestions moving forward, particularly around demonstrations, workshops, educational opportunities and stallholder suggestions.

If you have wanted to share your side hustle with the community and have just been waiting for the right opportunity, consider prepping for our Spring event.

You will need $20 million insurance (which might be easier to get than you expect, so don’t let that put you off).

Food vendors also require their Food Safety Supervisor certification and there may be other requirements specific to food vendors that we request when Expressions of Interest (EOI) are submitted.

For further information on this article, please go to www.centralwestlachlanlandcare.org, Facebook or Instagram @cwllandcare or contact Marg Applebee on 0418 611 053.