A beloved op shop and charity pantry in Parkes have a new name, new management and soon, one will have a new location.

It's a new horizon and an exciting new step for Georgie’s Boutique in Clarinda Street and Georgie’s Pantry in Currajong Street.

For decades St George’s Anglican Church has operated the two services which have been a vital part of the community in providing affordable goods and food support for those in need.

The parish has decided to hand over the services to a dedicated group of volunteers, inviting them to lead the charities into the future.

The idea is for the two services to become more of a community endeavour, rather than a church-led endeavour, volunteer Ann Olson said.

Community volunteers have since formed a new organisation named Parkes Community Stores Inc to ensure both the pantry and op shop continue to serve Parkes.

The op shop will remain at its current location but will now trade as Clarinda Parkes Boutique.

While the pantry, renamed Henry's Community Pantry, will relocate to a new site at St Paul's Lutheran Church, at the back in Jansen Lane from Friday, 19 December.

Its opening date is yet to be announced and the community is encouraged to keep an eye on the Clarinda Parkes Boutique Facebook page for updates.

A massive 50 volunteers across both services, including two aged in their 90s, have stepped up to support the change so the services are not lost to the town.

“We’re grateful to these committed volunteers who are working together to keep these services going for the good of the people of Parkes,” said the Reverend Ben Mackay, Minister of the Anglican Parish of Parkes and Peak Hill.

“At the same time, we look forward to exploring new partnership opportunities with Anglicare."

The former Georgie’s Pantry's Currajong Street property has been sold to Anglicare.

The organisation commissioned a safety inspection which deemed the building was no longer suitable for use.

Anglicare is assessing the site and exploring how it might best serve the community going forward.

“Anglicare is undertaking extensive research into local needs to help shape the future services we could deliver across the region, including the site in Parkes, so watch this space," said Anglicare Central West regional manager Scott Bates.

Clarinda Parkes Boutique will close for the Christmas break at the end of the day's trade this Friday, 19 December and plans to reopen in the new year on Monday, 5 January.