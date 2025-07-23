Orange MP Phil Donato is seeking feedback from Parkes residents through a survey on the proposed Parkes Energy from Waste (EfW) facility.

Mr Donato has received numerous enquiries from his constituents about the proposed facility that's planned for the Parkes Special Activation Precinct since it was first announced in March.

Through the Regional Growth Development Corporation the NSW Government has entered into a development agreement with Tribe Infrastructure Group and its consortium to deliver the $1.5 billion Parkes Energy Recovery project.

If approved the facility would process and burn 600,000 tonnes of Sydney's rubbish annually to generate electricity and steam.

"This proposal remains subject to several regulatory approvals... At this stage no final decision has been made," Mr Donato said.

He's encouraging residents living in the Parkes local government area to check their mailboxes for their opportunity to have a say and so he can accurately represent the views of the community on the matter, he said.

"I attended the community drop-in sessions at Cooke Park Pavilion in April and heard a wide range of questions from residents who took the time to find out more about this project," Mr Donato said.

"To follow up on those Cooke Park Pavilion sessions, and to represent the views of the Parkes community, I am seeking your feedback through this survey.

"Please complete it and mail it back to my office in the reply-paid envelope or email it to orange@parliament.nsw.gov.au."

Mr Donato said he has formally raised the issues with the NSW Government, taking it to Parliament twice now, and Parkes Shire Council.

"I remain committed to advocating for a transparent process, robust environmental safeguards and meaningful community consultation," he said.

He also plans to visit a similar EfW facility in Western Australia to learn more and better understand the process.

"If you didn’t receive a survey, please contact my office on 6362 5199," he said.

"Like any project of this size, there are always differing views – and I want to know your thoughts."