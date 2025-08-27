MATTERS OF STATE

By PHILIP DONATO, State Member for Orange

WOMEN OF THE YEAR NOMINATIONS OPEN

Do you know a woman making a difference? She could be the next NSW Woman of the Year!

The NSW Women of the Year Awards recognise and celebrate women and girls who inspire us with their actions, whether they are ground-breaking thinkers, everyday heroes, social reformers or innovative role models.

Nominations are open for the following categories:

NSW Premier's Woman of Excellence Award

NSW Aboriginal Woman of the Year Award

NSW Community Hero Award

NSW Regional Woman of the Year Award

NSW Young Woman of the Year Award (ages 16-30 years old)

Ones to Watch (ages 7-15 years old)

Nominations close 11.59pm, Tuesday 9 September 2025.

The recipients of the awards will be announced at the NSW Women of the Year Awards ceremony on Thursday 5 March 2026, as part of NSW Women’s Week 2026 which will run from Monday 2 March to Sunday 8 March.

Nominate now … https://shorturl.at/5PFDJ

WESTERN ACCESS PROGRAM

It was a delight to meet Peak Hill Central School’s leaders Mackenzie Pabis and Lateekah Stanley at my Forbes office recently.

The student leaders were seeking my support for further funding of the Western Access Program, an important initiative that delivers quality education to students in some of the most remote parts of western NSW.

Students in geographically isolated areas face unique challenges that can impact their educational outcomes.

The Western Access Program plays a critical role in bridging these gaps through a collaborative, multi-school model that ensures continuity of curriculum delivery, peer connection, and access to specialist teaching staff.

These young ladies pointed out that targeted funding is urgently needed to improve many aspects of support and development, not just for students but also their educators.

This investment is about more than resources - it is about fairness.

Students living in remote and rural areas should have the same opportunities as their urban peers.

I don’t need any persuading to support our country kids’ vital education and development, so I’ve given my undertaking to pursue this with the office of the Minister for Education.

It’s also great to see young people like Mackenzie and Lateekah actively engage on important issues.