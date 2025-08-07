MATTERS OF STATE

By MEMBER FOR ORANGE PHIL DONATO

Boost for budding nurses

It was a pleasure to welcome Minister for Skills, TAFE and Tertiary Education Steve Whan to our electorate to announce a major upgrade for our Diploma of Nursing students and their teachers.

Funding of $635,000 will be invested in upgrading the Orange TAFE campus’s two four-bed training wards, turning them into up-to-date, simulated hospital environments. This will help students be placement-ready when it comes to hospital training.

Orange is home to one of the largest health hubs in NSW and serves most of our electorate, employing over 19,000 people.

Training country kids who will hopefully stay in their communities and work in this field is critical.

This is a great investment in our health community.

Sports grants opportunity

This is a fitting time to mention the NSW Office of Sport’s local sports grant program is now open.

This annual grants program aims to support grassroots sporting clubs to increase participation, host events, improve access and enhance sport and recreation facilities.

I encourage local sporting organisations to apply. I have had the pleasure of announcing many successful recipients of this program since I was first elected in 2016.

Last year, Forbes Netball Association, Orange City Rugby Union Club, Orange Basketball Association and Colour City Dragon Boats were among recipients, helping projects like coaching clinics, watering systems and the purchase of gym equipment.

If you happened to attend one of my grant-writing workshops, you may have a good foundation to help submit a successful application. Applications close on August 18.

Service NSW visits

Just a reminder, Service NSW will be visiting our electorate on these dates:

Cumnock - Tuesday, 12 August from 9am-12pm ,33 Obley Street

Yeoval - Tuesday, 12 August from 1pm-3pm, Memorial Hall 22 Forbes Street

Manildra - Wednesday, 13 August from 9am-12pm, Manildra Lions Park Kiewa Street

Molong - Wednesday, 13 August from 1pm - 4pm, Railway Station car park Watson Street (Mitchell Highway)

Ministers award for women in local government

Nominations are open for the 2025 Ministers’ Awards for Women in Local Government, which recognise the achievements of inspirational women in councils across NSW.

There are six categories celebrating women’s accomplishments in local government, along with successful council programs aimed at supporting female participation.

For more information, go to olg.nsw.gov.au. Nominations close on August 19.