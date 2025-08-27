The floor is yours.

Students across the Parkes electorate are being challenged to imagine their first day as a Member of Parliament and deliver a 90-second speech on the issues that matter.

The winners get to take their words all the way to Canberra.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Milton Dick MP, and Member for Parkes Jamie Chaffey have launched the “My First Speech” competition for students in the Parkes electorate.

This national competition challenges students in years 10, 11 and 12 to envision themselves as newly elected Members of the House of Representatives and what they would say when they have the floor for the first time.

The winning entrant from each year group, accompanied by a parent or guardian, will be flown to Canberra to deliver their speeches live at Parliament House and participate in an engaging program tailored to deepen their understanding of the legislative process.

The submission deadline for the competition is set for 11.59pm AEST on Monday, 15 September 2025.

To learn more about the competition and submit entries, students can visit the dedicated competition website: mfs.houseofrepresentatives.gov.au

For further information and inquiries regarding the "My First Speech" competition, please contact Mr Chaffey’s office on (02) 6882 0999.

“This is an exciting opportunity for students across the Parkes electorate to talk about the issues that matter the most to them – the things that might affect them every day, or those that might impact on generations to come,” Mr Chaffey said.

“I know we have some of the most talented students in Australia here in regional New South Wales, and I’m excited to see what they have to say.

"This program offers a great opportunity to get a head start on a big future.”

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Milton Dick MP, said one of his key priorities as Speaker had been to promote Parliamentary education to students across the country.

“This competition will provide high school students with the chance to learn more about the way our nation’s democracy works, and how actively engaging with the parliamentary process can draw attention to the issues that are most important to them," he said.