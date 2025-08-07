In his first speech to Parliament on 30 July, Federal Member for Parkes and Assistant Shadow Minister for both Agriculture and Resources Jamie Chaffey has pledged to serve the electorate of Parkes.

Mr Chaffey spoke about his upbringing in regional NSW, his first real job as a management trainee with a supermarket chain, and how that job led him to meet his wife, Judy.

Mr Chaffey’s journey has taken him from an apprentice boilermaker with his wife’s family’s agricultural equipment manufacturing business, to second-generation owners of that business, which is now owned and operated by Jamie and Judy’s own children.

He said after working in a small business and volunteering alongside other community members in organisations including Rotary and the Rural Fire Service, he was inspired to run for Gunnedah Shire Council, and served as Mayor of Gunnedah for

eight years.

“My time as Mayor taught me the greatest respect for those who serve as elected members in their communities,” Mr Chaffey said in his first speech to Parliament.

“This role also gave me the opportunity to take on senior leadership roles such as the Chair of the NSW Country Mayors Association and a place on the Board of Local Government NSW.

“This has left me with a greater insight into how the three tiers of government can and should work together to achieve better results for all Australians.”

He said the experiences had also left him aware of the challenges that came with navigating three levels of government, and said he intends to work closely with all of the 20 Councils and the Unincorporated Far West Area of the Parkes electorate.

Mr Chaffey also said he would voice the challenges of population decline in regional areas.

“Economic policymaking needs to reflect a holistic approach that makes it easier for people to get a foothold to establish their family,” he said.

“Location is a huge part of this, and I want to make sure the cities, towns and villages within the Parkes electorate are the places young Australians choose to put down their roots.”

Among the issues Mr Chaffey raised as important to the electorate were support for small business, investment in regional infrastructure such as the Inland Rail Project, water security and concerns surrounding the rapid escalation of wind, solar and battery projects.

“Bold decisions must be made,” Mr Chaffey said.

“We need to see help for regional Australians in areas such as tax reform, greater economic incentives for people to choose regional towns, better infrastructure, and investment in our roads, local facilities and access to the basics such as quality education, childcare, aged care and healthcare.

“These are the critical areas in which I want to see change for our Parkes communities. I want to see other people - other families - thrive on the sheer potential of our region.”

Mr Chaffey has been appointed Deputy Chair of the Standing Committee on Primary Industries and a member of the Joint Standing Committee on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Affairs.