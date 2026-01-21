Independent Member for Orange Philip Donato will not be supporting the NSW Government’s proposal to build an Energy from Waste (EfW) plant in Parkes.

Nine months after the proposed development and preferred proponent of its construction and operation within the Parkes Special Activation Precinct were announced last March and after almost as many months of research and investigation by the MP, Mr Donato publicly declared his position on the controversial project on 28 December.

Mr Donato said in this time he has "undertaken an exhaustive due-diligence process".

His announcement follows his visit and field research of an Energy from Waste plant in Western Australia last month.

The Energy from Waste plant in Kwinana, Western Australia.

He has also made numerous representations in parliament and ministers' offices on the topic and for the people of Parkes, and conducted mail and phone surveys.

“From the outset, I publicly stated that if after balanced and informed consideration the Parkes community decided they didn't want the proposed Energy from Waste facility in their backyard, then their wishes need to be respected by the state," Mr Donato said.

“I also said that as their elected representative, I owed it to the community of the Parkes Shire to get all the facts and listen carefully.

“I’ve left no stone unturned – undertaking many months of thorough and multi-faceted community consultation, participating in many meetings involving NSW Government ministers’ offices and their agencies, conducted thorough stakeholder and proponent engagement, delivered speeches and asked questions of the NSW Government on the floor of parliament, and travelling to Western Australia to tour an operating EfW plant and interview local stakeholders."

Located about 40km south of Perth, the Kwinana facility is situated in a heavily industrialised area and far from prime agricultural land.

He said after all of this he has concluded that Parkes is not the right location for this project - his field research and visit to the Kwinana Energy Recovery site visit an important conclusion to his research and what "solidified" his decision.

Located about 40km south of Perth, the Kwinana facility is situated in a heavily industrialised area, Mr Donato said, which has been with a history of large-scale industries such as fuel refineries and aluminium smelters over the past 70 years.

“While I could not detect any unpleasant odours emanating from the Kwinana facility, it is located far from prime agricultural land, and it is partitioned from residential communities with an established buffer zone of more suitable topography," he said.

“It is clear the Parkes community does not want this facility. As I’ve always said, this project should not be forced on communities that do not want it.

“Back in 2021 when the NSW Nationals Liberal coalition government decided the Parkes Special Activation Precinct was one of four regional locations they had chosen as an Energy from Waste priority infrastructure area, they clearly did so without full and proper consideration.

"I wish to thank the communities across the Parkes Shire Council who have patiently allowed me the time to do my due diligence before arriving to my conclusion on such an important issue."

Orange MP Phil Donato visited Acciona’s Energy from Waste plant in Kwinana, Western Australia last month and has decided Parkes is not the right place for one in NSW.

The Orange MP said he had concerns about the "logistical inefficiencies" of the project, particularly the 350km transportation distance required to move waste from Sydney to the proposed Parkes waste incinerator.

“It makes no sense to transport waste this far, particularly when the environmental cost of long-distance transportation is considered. Waste should be processed closer to where it is generated,” he said.

"While I concede this form of waste management may have its place, Parkes is not it.

“Sydney has ample land that is already zoned for heavy industry; if this project cannot be based somewhere down there, then it shouldn’t be forced onto regional communities like ours.

“I will not be supporting this project, and I will continue to stand with the people of Parkes to ensure their voices are heard by the government.

“On resumption of parliament in the new year, I will be communicating my stance on this proposal - directly with the NSW Government, and I’ll oppose any further planning of the project’s development at Parkes."