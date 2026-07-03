Two teenagers have been charged after a group of people allegedly broke into Condobolin Sports Club, ransacked the bar then fled on golf carts.

Central West Police District officers were called to a golf club in Tasker Street in Condobolin about 3.30am on Thursday after receiving reports of a break-in.

They were told a group of unknown people allegedly forced entry into the gaming room at the club’s sports bar between 12am and 2am by smashing a window, NSW Police said in a statement issued to media.

The group allegedly ransacked the main bar and stole keys to a shed and golf carts, along with 24 cans of alcohol, before fleeing the scene on six golf carts.

About 7.20am the same day police arrested a 13-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl by the roadside on Henry Parkes Way at Condobolin.

Officers also located and seized six golf carts from several locations within Condobolin, including on Parkes Road, Orange Street and Busby Street.

The teens were taken to Condobolin Police Station where they were each charged with break and enter house etc steal value less than or equal to $60,000, and take and drive conveyance without consent of owner.

Both were refused bail and faced a children’s court on Friday.

Inquiries continue.

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