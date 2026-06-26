Two men have faced court following an alleged home invasion in Parkes and police pursuits that ended with a crash in Forbes.

A 25-year-old has been refused bail on charges relating to firearms, aggravated break-and-enter and driving recklessly after three separate alleged police pursuits in Parkes and Forbes this week.

Police were called to a home invasion in Parkes shortly after 9am on Monday 22 June.

Police were informed that while the occupants – two men aged 52 and 37 – were asleep, two unknown males allegedly forced entry through the front door.

Both men were allegedly wearing dark coloured face coverings with one of the men being armed with a shortened firearm, NSW Police said in a statement released to media on Friday.

After confronting the occupants, the unknown men left the scene in a utility that was last seen travelling east along Condobolin Road.

No shots were fired during the incident.

The 37-year-old man suffered minor cuts to his right foot from broken glass inside the home. The older man was not injured.

About 8.30pm Tuesday 23 June, officers attached to Central West Police District attempted to stop a utility on Painter Street, Parkes.

When the driver – a 25-year-old man – allegedly did not stop as directed a pursuit was initiated, then terminated for safety reasons.

About 11.50am the following day, Wednesday, police attempted to stop a hatchback for displaying incorrect plates.

When the driver – a 25-year-old man – allegedly did not stop as directed, a pursuit was initiated.

The pursuit was terminated when police lost sight of the vehicle.

A third pursuit took place around 8.30pm the same day, with police attempting to stop a sedan on Flint Street, Forbes.

Police allege the driver – a 25-year-old man – swerved at police vehicles during the pursuit, before crashing into a fence on Thompson Street, Forbes, and fleeing the scene. The driver was unable to be located.

Police arrested the passenger – a 30-year-old man – and took him to Parkes Police Station where he was charged with accessory after the fact to the alleged offence of special aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence-weapon, and two counts of drive motor vehicle during disqualification period.

He was refused police bail to face bail court, where he was granted conditional bail to reappear at Forbes Local Court on Tuesday 18 August.

About 10.10am Thursday, officers attached to Central West Police District – with the assistance of Western Region Operations Support Group – arrested a 25-year-old man at a home on Elliot St, Forbes.

He was taken to Parkes Police Station, where he was charged with 18 offences including aggravated break and enter dwelling etc in company steal less than or equal to $60,000; special aggravated break and enter and commit serious indictable offence-weapon; fire firearm in or near public place; using an offensive weapon to prevent lawful detention; and firing firearm manner likely injure persons/property.

He is also facing charges related to police pursuit - driving recklessly and driving dangerously - as well as predatory driving, licence expired, learner driver not accompanied or displaying L plates, and using a vehicle with an unauthorised number plate affixed.

He was formally refused bail to reappear before Parkes Local Court on Thursday 20 August.

Inquiries continue.