A woman faced court charged with alleged drug offences after an arrest in Forbes on Thursday 25 June.

Police attended a local motel that morning after receiving reports about an unrelated investigation.

It's alleged they located 28.6 grams of methylamphetamine, along with cash, bags and a set of scales nearby in a search of a 39-year-old woman in one of the rooms.

The woman, along with a 39-year-old man, was arrested and taken to Parkes police station, a statement published to the Central West Police District facebook page said.

The woman has been charged with drug offences including supply prohibited drug greater than indictable and less than commercial quantity, and possess prohibited drug.

She appeared before bail court on Friday and was granted conditional bail to face Forbes Local Court in July.

The man was released from custody pending further investigations.