A man and a woman will face court after $10,000 worth of heroin was seized and an officer was assaulted during a vehicle stop in Bathurst on the weekend.

Chifley Police stopped a hatchback on Sydney Road at Kelso about 6pm on Saturday 27 June.

Police allege that during the vehicle stop the driver, a 50-year-old man, attempted to discard an item from the window and exit the vehicle, before swinging his arm at an officer’s head.

The man was arrested, said a NSW Police statement issued to media.

Officers searched the 42-year-old female passenger and allegedly located a large package in her possession containing 28.76 grams of heroin with an estimated street value of $10,000.

The woman was also arrested and both were taken to Bathurst Police Station, where the man was charged with supply prohibited drug greater than indictable and less than commercial quantity, assault police officer in execution of duty without actual bodily harm, and breach of bail.

He was granted strict conditional bail to reappear before Bathurst Local Court on Tuesday 14 July.

The woman was charged with supply prohibited drug greater than indictable and less than commercial quantity, and possess prohibited drug.

She was granted strict conditional bail to appear before Bathurst Local Court on Wednesday 12 August.

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