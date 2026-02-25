An investment of more than $600 million will strengthen the mining operations at Northparkes in the Parkes Shire for years to come.

Evolution Mining has committed to a suite of projects designed to set Northparkes Operations up for a long life, taking its operations well into the next decade and beyond.

The investment includes developing the E22 underground block cave mine with a capital investment of $545 million, establishing a long-life, low-cost bulk underground mining operation.

The Coarse Particle Flotation Project will be undertaken with a capital investment of $75 million in the flotation and dewatering areas of the Northparkes processing plant to improve recovery.

A further $14 million will be invested to embark on an expansion study, including a Pre-Feasibility Study to expand mill capacity and supporting mining pre-feasibility and concept studies.

Studies are expected to unlock further long-term value upside, primarily through increasing production scale.

Collectively, these projects will extend the life of the operation, secure jobs and increase long-term economic benefits for the region.

"We have always been a residential operation, and these projects help ensure we remain a major employer and contributor to the region for many years to come," said Northparkes Operations general manager Thomas Lethbridge.

Lawrie Conway, Evolution Mining Managing Director and CEO, said when Evolution acquired Northparkes they could see its potential.

"With three decades of successful delivery already achieved, plus a possible pipeline of organic growth, we were excited by what we saw.

"At Evolution, we value and respect the communities in which we operate and we appreciate the relationship Northparkes has with the community, which we have built on," Mr Conway said.

Northparkes currently employs about 450 people with 96 per cent living locally, including 75 per cent in the Parkes Local Government Area and 14 per cent in Forbes.

"This Evolution Mining announcement is good news not only for Parkes, but for the Central West region of NSW and a strong sign of confidence in Australia's critical minerals future," Member for Parkes Jamie Chaffey said.

The new projects are expected to create construction roles during development, along with ongoing operational opportunities and sustained demand for local contractors, suppliers and services.

"This investment is about securing the future of Northparkes and continuing to support local jobs, local businesses and the Central West community. It aligns with government critical minerals strategies and reinforces the long-term future of mining in the region," Mr Lethbridge said.

Since acquiring Northparkes, Evolution has invested $1 million in local social initiatives, with a further $390,000 annual community spend in FY25 and an additional $140,000 contributed through its partnership with Triple Flag Metals.

They have also extended that investment to include larger initiatives such as the Heart of Parkes medical training facility and the Eugowra Community Children's Centre.

“Our investment will cement Northparkes in Central West NSW as a leading copper and gold producer, local employer and proud community member," Mr Conway added.

"We are excited about the opportunities ahead for our people and the community,"

Parkes Shire Mayor Neil Westcott welcomed the news.

"Northparkes has long been at the heart of our community. This announcement ensures it remains a cornerstone of employment, investment and opportunity in the Parkes Shire for years to come," he said.

Mayor Westcott congratulated Evolution Mining's Board, leadership and workforce on the milestone decision.

"It is an exciting time for Northparkes, our people and our community," Mr Lethbridge added.