CATTLE SALE

Monday, 2 February

Yarding 3338 (up 26)

Numbers remained fairly steady this sale with agents yarding 3338 head. Quality continues to be mixed as producers offload due to weather conditions.

There was both well bred and secondary cattle penned with yearlings making up the majority of the offering.

The usual buyers were present and competing in a cheaper market. Yearling steers to feed slipped 5 to 8c/kg to sell from 411 to 484c/kg.

The finished lines to processors received from 450 to 470c/kg. The heifer portion to feed ranged in price from 390 to 445c/kg.

Those to processors sold from 400 to 461c/kg. Heavy steers were limited and reached 434c/kg. Grown heifers sold from 370 to 455c/kg.

Cows slipped 7c with the better heavy cows selling from 372 to 386c/kg. The secondary types received from 335 to 375c/kg. The best heavy bull reached 411c/kg.

SHEEP SALE

Tuesday, 3 February

Yarding 49,100 (up 13,400)

Numbers showed a significant increase this sale as weather conditions continue to bite.

Agents yarded 49,100 head with 31,150 of these being lambs.

Quality was very mixed with some handy runs of fed finished lambs offered along with an increased offering of plainer secondary lambs. The usual buyers were present and competing in a dearer market.

Trade weight lambs lifted $6 to $10 to sell from $230 to $296/head.

Heavy and extra heavies also started out strongly with heavies selling from $292 to $318/head.

Export lambs sold from $313 to $380/ head. Carcase prices averaged from 1097 to 1187c/kg.

The best heavy hoggets reached $278/head. There was just under 18,000 mutton yarded and quality was very mixed.

Merino ewes sold from $172 to $275/head. Crossbreds ranged in price from $172 to $285 with Dorper ewes receiving $156 to $270/head. Merino wethers reached $256/head.

FROM MLA'S NATIONAL LIVESTOCK REPORTING AGENCY