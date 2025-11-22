A man has died after a trailer detached and struck his vehicle on the Newell Highway at Tomingley.

Emergency services were called to the crash about 6.30pm Friday 21 November.

Officers were told a trailer attached to a Toyota Hilux had detached and collided with a Toyota Landcruiser.

The Landcruiser driver - a 33-year-old man - was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics; however, he died at the scene.

The Hilux driver - a 34-year-old man - was uninjured and taken to hospital for mandatory testing, and released pending further investigation.

A crime scene was established and Crash Investigation Unit commenced investigations with the assistance of specialist officers into the circumstances of the crash.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to contact Orana Mid Western Police District or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.