The new speed limits on the Parkes Bypass have been permanently set and are now in effect.

Transport for NSW conducted a speed zone review on the new section of the Newell Highway, as well as on new and existing roads connecting to the bypass.

For 3.78km of the new 10.5km bypass the speed limit will permanently be 80km/h - from 360m south of London Road next to the Parkes Golf Course to 1.2km north of the Condobolin Road roundabout - taking in some of the new intersections.

For the remainder of the bypass both in the north and south, speeds will return to the familiar sign-posted speed of 110km/h.

Meanwhile on the old highway that we now call Forbes and Peak Hill roads, the previous sections that were 110km/h speed zones when it was the highway have now changed to 80km/h.

These include the new northern and southern cross connection roads to the bypass which run for 200m and 250m respectively.

And Hartigan Avenue from just west of Best Street to its new road that runs for 3km under the bypass and joins to Henry Parkes Way, 650m west of the Condobolin Road roundabout, is now 60km/h.

Residents can sign up on the Transport for NSW website to receive the latest updates on speed limit changes in their nominated area, to propose a speed zone review in their area, and to have their say on speed limits.

Head to: www.transport.nsw.gov.au/roadsafety/topics-tips/speeding/have-your-say/speed-limits-have-your-say

Now that the bypass and associated roads are operating in the final arrangement and permanent speed limits in place, Transport for NSW will carry out traffic counting and noise monitoring to ensure modelling data was consistent with the expected outcomes for operational noise and its impact on nearby residents and neighbourhoods.

Noise monitoring and traffic counting will take place along the length of new bypass at specific locations in line with the modelling.

Nine monitors or noise loggers will be installed from Tuesday, 25 November for a minimum of seven consecutive days and will record noise 24 hours a day.

One will be located near the southern connection to the highway; one at London Road; four spread out at various distances from the Condobolin Road roundabout including one down Condobolin Street towards the centre of town and one near Reedsdale Road; one near Painter Street; one on Peak Hill Road (old highway) near the Currajong Rest Area; and one on Bogan Road (in the north).

"To ensure accuracy of the data, this assessment could not be carried out until now, with traffic operating in its ultimate arrangement, permanent speed signage installed and traffic patterns stabilised," Transport for NSW said.

They expect to receive the findings in early 2026 and will review the outcomes against the modelling data and relevant policies.

For more information on the Parkes Bypass project, visit nswroads.work/parkesbypass.