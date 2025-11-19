Patients are missing pain relief, nurses are burning out and staff fear for their safety.

That's the word from Parkes Hospital nurses and midwives who say "enough is enough".

"Right now, our system is failing and we need to do something about it," said senior nurse and Lachlan Health Service Parkes Branch NSW Nurses and Midwives Association (NSWNMA) delegate Tania Elsley, as staff rallied in the heart of Parkes on Tuesday demanding urgent action and promoting a community petition calling for change.

The petition which has already garnered hundreds of signatures, demands three key improvements:

- One additional senior nurse per shift (three shifts per day).

- 24/7 security.

- And a dedicated emergency department (ED) administration officer.

Branch vice secretary Amber Dimond explained why the petition was launched.

"After nine months of trying to work with our Local Health District through the correct channels, we've hit roadblock after roadblock. This petition is the next phase," she said.

"It's a way to formalise the community support we already feel every day.

"There are four procedural facilities in our area and we are the only facility that doesn't have theses things despite being the second busiest out of those facilities.

"It's inequity in health," Amber said.

Branch member Hannah Dixon shared a story that still brings her colleague to tears years later and highlights the need for security in Parkes Hospital.

"She had someone who had to wait while she was treating another patient. This person that waited became very aggressive and threatening staff," Hannah said.

"Then they threw a $20,000 essential machine on the floor.

"If we had better security presence it may not have happened and nursing staff wouldn't still be traumatised three years later."

Amber also shared a story that highlighted the effect staff shortages are having on patients.

"An elderly gentleman spent the night in the ED waiting to be transferred to Orange. In the meantime, two critically unwell patients both arrived at the hospital, leaving our two nursing staff to deal with them overnight," she said.

"By dawn, this gentleman was still lying in bed at the ED, he watched the whole night unfold, he'd missed out on pain medication and antibiotics he needed because we didn't have the staff to care for him properly.

"When the nursing staff approached him in the morning and apologised, he said 'It's alright love. We can see you've got a bit going on'.

"But that's not good enough, that's not the care we want to be providing our community and our patients."

Tania who has worked in the Parkes ED for 25 years spoke passionately.

"I'm concerned about the level of care and the safety we're missing because we do not have time to give people the attention they deserve," she said.

"I'm concerned it will be my family that falls through the cracks."

She explained the reality: Just two nurses per shift for 24 hours, with no admin support.

"Every other department has had staffing increases, except nursing. Who delivers care to you 24/7, on Christmas Day, on birthdays? We do," Tania said.

"We stay because we love our job, we stay because it's our community and we stay because we care.

"But at some point it is not sustainable and right now, it is not."

Vice president of the Parkes Branch Stacey Folau said nurses are stretched beyond safe limits.

"The nursing staff have been experiencing unsafe staffing levels on a regular basis in our emergency department for far too long," she said.

"We are working short-staffed despite the increase in acutely unwell patients and the increase in patients in surrounding towns.

"There is no dedicated administration officer for the ED. Currently in the inpatient unit the admin officer helps out for four hours of the day.

"Nursing staff are required to leave their patients to answer the phone, the doorbell and navigate visitors and other patients throughout the hospital.

"Every minute spent on admin or security tasks is time away from patient care."

President of the NSWNMA O'Bray Smith praised the Parkes nurses' and midwives' advocacy during the rally.

"Three basic things, you're not out here asking for gold. You're asking for enough staff, one extra nurse on each shift so that you can safely look after the community," O'Bray said to them.

"You're asking for security because all workers in NSW deserve to feel safe during their shift but also know they are going home to their family at the end of the shift, and you're asking for extra resources, admin support so you can do the job that you are skilled and trained to do.

"It's also backed by evidence. Since 2019 Parkes ED admissions have increased by nearly 2000. The Rural Health Inquiry confirmed these inequities, yet few recommendations have been implemented."

Hundreds of community members have already signed the petition calling for urgent investment in Parkes Hospital and it is not too late to add your signature, with the petition closing tomorrow (Friday, 21 November) before being submitted to the NSW Legislative Assembly.

The petition can be found in local businesses.

"Parkes, we are asking for your support. The community deserves more," Stacey added.