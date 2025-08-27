Orange hospital's emergency department is on the State's list to roll out Safe Staffing levels.

Recruitment is well under way for additional nurses in regional and rural NSW, the government announced last week, as they plan to introduce staff reform to another 27 hospital emergency departments including Orange.

The staffing boost enables the rostering of a one-to-one nursing care ratio for generally occupied ED resuscitation beds on all shifts, and one nurse to three generally occupied ED treatment spaces and ED short-stay unit beds on all shifts.

Health Minister Ryan Park said Safe Staffing levels were about delivering safer, better care for patients while making sure nurses have the support they need on every shift.

“For too long, hospitals across regional and rural NSW have been left behind, but this reform is changing that – with hundreds of additional nurses already recruited and more on the way," Mr Park said.

“This is about building a stronger health system for patients, families, and staff, no matter where you live.”

The Safe Staffing Levels Taskforce was established to oversee the rollout of the Government’s commitment of 2,480 FTE over four years. It includes key leaders from the NSW Nurses and Midwives’ Association (NSWNMA), NSW Health, and local health districts.

Phase one of Safe Staffing Levels commenced in the level five and six emergency departments, which treat the most critically ill patients, and is being implemented progressively across other key areas in a phased approach.