FASCINATING SCIENCE

1 September - 31 October

The Parkes Shire Library and Cultural Centre will be hosting the touring exhibition 'Fascinating Science' from Questacon. The exhibition will be in the Coventry Room gallery from 1 September to 31 October. This is a fantastic opportunity for the community and surrounding towns to engage in scientific principles relevant to everyday life and experience Questacon right here in Parkes.

FORBES SHOW

Saturday, 13 September

Put Saturday 13 September in your diary, it's the date of the 149th Forbes Show. The one-day show format introduced in 2024 is back in 2025, with plenty on. There will be entertainment and rides, animal nursery, fireworks, agricultural exhibitions and so much more. For more information visit their Facebook page www.facebook.com/ForbesShowNSW

HIGH TEA

Sunday, 14 September

Prepare your finest frocks and don your most dashing hats - or simply come as you are - for an afternoon of indulgence, laughter and a warm-hearted celebration. Royal Far West has been supporting the health and wellbeing of rural and remote children across NSW for 100 years and its Trundle branch is inviting the community to a centenary high tea that promises to be quite the social affair. It takes place at Trundle Golf Club at 1.30pm and cost is $30 per person. This gathering is reserved for those aged 13 and above.

SCHOOL HOLIDAY WORKSHOPS BOOKINGS OPEN

Monday, 15 September

The Parkes Shire Library and Cultural Centre has an amazing line-up of workshops these school holidays (which begin from 27 September) from robotics battles to performance and stage workshops, and even a private viewing of Questacon with pizza (for high school students). Be sure to follow the library on Humanitix to be the first to know when tickets go live (15 September). More details coming soon.

BOOK TALK WITH JADE MILES

Thursday, 18 September

At the Carrington Peak Hill hear from regenerative heritage fruit farmer, author and rural woman Jade Miles from 3.30pm-6pm. Learn about permaculture, fruit orchards, sharing your produce, healthy eating, recipes and the sense of community. For $45 you will receive afternoon tea and a copy of Jade Miles' book Huddle. Register your name at Peak Hill Country Crafts or RSVP to Tanya by Monday, 15 September via 0424 505 270.

STREET STALL

Friday, 19 September

Take a walk down the main street and say hello to the Anglican Women Parkes Branch who is running a street stall outside Discount Dave's on this day. They will be selling some delicious cakes and biscuits, plants, jams and knitting items. These ladies and other parishioners work hard to keep the historic St George Anglican Church in good shape and the money raised from this stall will go towards repairs and its upkeep.

ANNUAL ART EXHIBITION

19-21 September

Parkes Painting Group and the Parkes Potters Group have joined forces once again to bring to you their 2025 Annual Art Exhibition. This year it will be held at Parkes' most famous mansion “The Buchanan” at 41 Hill Street, Parkes. Opening night is on Friday, 19 September at 6pm. Tickets go on sale today at $20 per person and are limited - call The Red Chandelier on 6863 5749 between 10am to 5pm to book your place. The exhibition will run over the weekend 10am to 5pm with $5 entry and Devonshire Teas available at $10.

MOVIE SCREENING

Friday, 19 September

As promised the movie screening of Just a Farmer has been rescheduled. Parkes Show Society will be holding a community screening of Just a Farmer at the Parkes Christian School Hall at 6.30pm for a 7pm start. This is a special screening of a powerful Australian film kindly sponsored by the Black Dog Institute. Tickets are available for $10 at 123tix.

NAIDOC CELEBRATIONS

Saturday, 20 September

Parkes NAIDOC celebrations will be held on Saturday, 20 September between 10am and 2pm at Bushman’s Hill Wiradjuri Amphitheatre. There will be free activities for families including face painting, weaving, jumping castles, performances and other activities as well as lots of food. A special part of the day will be the presentation of NAIDOC awards.

EUGOWRA SHOW

Saturday, 20 September

Head to Eugowra Showground for a fun-filled day for the whole family. While the Show Society is organising all your favourite attractions and events, now's the time to plan your entries in the pavilion sections! Have you got a top fleece, outstanding jam or artwork to bring along? Memberships will be available via 123tix or at the show office from Monday, 15 September. Tickets will be available via 123tix or at the gate.

WASTE 2 ART REGIONAL SHOWCASE

20 September-2 November

Congratulations to all our Waste 2 Art winners. Their work will be travelling to Dubbo for the Waste 2 Art Regional Showcase, which runs from 20 September to 2 November, and officially opens on Saturday, 27 September at the Western Plains Cultural Centre. Entry is free. The annual community art exhibition and competition features winning artworks from local Waste 2 Art competitions held by participating councils across the NetWaste region, including Parkes, and this year's theme is Toys.

STREET DREAMS

Saturday, 27 September

Forbes is set to glow with colour and creativity when the brand-new Street Dreams Festival lights up the town this September. This free event, from 5pm to 9pm, will transform Harold Street, Victoria Park and Town Hall into cultural spaces filled with interactive light displays, creative installations, live performances and delicious food options.

KAREN RITCHIE WORKSHOPS

Sunday, 28 September

Parkes Shire Library and Cultural Centre is thrilled to have local artist Karen Ritchie back in the Marramarra Makerspace with her popular creative workshops. Mono printing with gel plates is the first workshop on Sunday, 28 September. For all enquiries please contact Karen on 0411 099 432. Please note workshops are limited to 10 participants so book your spot early.

CANOLA CUP FAMILY PICNIC DAY

Monday, 6 October

Eugowra Harness Racing Club knows how to host a great event and the Canola Cup is the pinnacle. This great family picnic day is back again on the October long weekend Monday. While the horses go round on the track, there's live music, great prizes for fashions on the field, free dodgem cars, jumping castle, and face painting. It all happens at Eugowra Showground Paceway from midday.

HOMEGROWN PARKES

Saturday, 11 October

Homegrown Parkes is an opportunity for local and regional businesses who are processing, repurposing, sewing, propagating or producing fabulous local products to share their skill and products with the community. Markets, music, performances and demonstrations in Cooke Park - it's all homegrown in Parkes and it's a great family day out.

ALL ROADS LEAD TO TRUNDLE

17-19 October

With the Trundle ABBA Festival unable to go ahead this year because Parkes Shire Council cannot continue to fund it in its current form, Trundle locals have banded together to bring a new event in its place for the time being. Save the date for All Roads Lead to Trundle, a weekend full of fun. It includes the famous Pink Ribbon Night on the Friday (see details below), as well as a fundraising golf afternoon and music all day and night over the weekend. For more information, check out its Facebook page.

TRUNDLE PINK NIGHT

Friday, 17 October

Trundle will be turning pink for their tenth year this October. To celebrate their tenth anniversary Trundle Pink Night will be holding their biggest and boldest Pink Night yet! Join them for a night of fun, flair and fundraising as they celebrate a decade of coming together to support a cancer-free future. There will be prizes, raffles and auction on the night that you will not want to miss. Entry is free from 5pm at the Trundle Golf Club and make sure to dress in pink to celebrate community and making an impact. If you can't make it on the night you can still support the worth cause by heading to www.doitforcancer.com.au/fundraisers/trundlepinknight

SHOW 'N' SHINE

Saturday, 18 October

Save the date! Central West Car Club will be holding their annual Show 'n' Shine on 18 October from 9am to 3pm at Pioneer Oval. Entry is a gold coin donation with all proceeds going to charity. This year's feature vehicle is coupes.

