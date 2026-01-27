PHOTO
Despite temperatures reaching 44.1 degrees (recorded at Parkes Airport by the Bureau of Meteorology) Parkes still turned out in good spirits to celebrate Australia Day.
Celebrations kicked off early at Cooke Park with the annual Australia Day walk with those who participated treated with breakfast cooked by the Parkes Action Club.
The Australia Day Kite Festival was in full swing at Northparkes Oval and although it wasn't ideal conditions for kite flying there was plenty to do.
Parkes Panthers AFL and Parkes hockey were at the oval for those who were keen to register for winter sports and even test out their skills.
Back at Cooke Park the official Australia Day ceremony was held with the two car clubs in Parkes teaming up for the All Australian Car Display.
Those who were sick of the heat headed to the pool, where there was free entry all day, to cool off.
Check out some of the happy faces we saw out and about during Australia Day.