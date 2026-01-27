Despite temperatures reaching 44.1 degrees (recorded at Parkes Airport by the Bureau of Meteorology) Parkes still turned out in good spirits to celebrate Australia Day.

Celebrations kicked off early at Cooke Park with the annual Australia Day walk with those who participated treated with breakfast cooked by the Parkes Action Club.

Sommer Bishop, Fiona Glasheen and Adam Whatling. Parkes Action Club cooked up breakfast in Cooke Park on Australia Day for those who took part in the annual Australia Day walk. They are pictured with Parkes Australia Day Ambassador Prof HY William Chan. Pinky and Denise Gersbach are regulars at the Parkes Australia Day Walk. Amelia and Ellie Gersbach brought their dog Maggie along to the Walk. The free breakfast was a hit with the walkers. Bob Brook, Jenny Jewell, Bob and Bev Bokeyar. Matt Gersbach with Vespa.

The Australia Day Kite Festival was in full swing at Northparkes Oval and although it wasn't ideal conditions for kite flying there was plenty to do.

Parkes Panthers AFL and Parkes hockey were at the oval for those who were keen to register for winter sports and even test out their skills.

Two families got together to run the fundraiser for Addy Blunden at Northparkes Oval. The wind was very gentle at Northparkes Oval, but a few kites did fly. There were lots of different activities at Northparkes Oval on Australia Day, including Footy and Hockey registrations. Ashlee Coomes, Cooper and Peyton Giles and Casey Mulholland. Indigo Gillingham with facepainter Rachelle Officer. Rosalie Hunt with her granddaughter Eleanor Madden.

Back at Cooke Park the official Australia Day ceremony was held with the two car clubs in Parkes teaming up for the All Australian Car Display.

Wes and Valmai Westcott with their vintage car. Parkes Shire Australia Day Ambassador Dr Skye Charry with one of the 3rd Parkes Scouts who handed out cupcakes after the Parkes Official ceremony. Some of the members of the Adavale Lane community Group with Parkes Mayor Cr Neil Westcott - the Mural won the Visual Arts Award at the 2026 Parkes Shire Australia Day Awards. George Pratt and the two car clubs in Parkes teamed up for the All Australian Car Display in Cooke Park.

Those who were sick of the heat headed to the pool, where there was free entry all day, to cool off.

Family fun - Ciara, Craig and Tanisha Peters with Heather Sutton. Daniel McCarthy showed off his style from the high diving board. Parkes Aquatic Center was a popular place to beat the heat on Australia Day - Caitlin and Charlotte McNeill with Maddy Dukes. Jameson, Ashley and Henry Miller in the water. There was some very creative diving at Parkes Aquatic Centre. Keeping cool - Piper and Kylah Thacker with Will McEwen.

Check out some of the happy faces we saw out and about during Australia Day.