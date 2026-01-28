Despite temperatures reaching past 40 degrees during the Parkes Elvis Festival, festival director Brendan Shipley said this year's event was fantastic.

This was officially Brendan's first Elvis Festival that he oversaw from start to finish.

"I think it was fantastic," he said.

"It was wonderfully executed by our staff and volunteers but the heatwave was of course difficult to manage at times."

Despite the heat Brendan said the family fun zone was a hit along with special appearances by Humphrey B Bear and Bluey and Bingo.

What also worked well for this year's festival was the earlier time for the street parade and the Elvis Express arriving on day one of the festival.

"The parade starting at 9am was perfect for beating the heat as planned, and the Elvis Express arriving a day earlier than usual into Parkes worked extremely well, and was praised by Transport for NSW as one of the best turnouts at Central Station with national media coverage being one of the biggest turnouts ever."

Over the duration of the festival Brendan and the team received feedback which he said has all been incredibly positive, receiving comments from visitors such as "this is one of the best, if not the best festival we've ever been too".

For Brendan his festival highlights was Marcia Hines' Wall of Fame unveiling and her Disco Inferno Concert at the Parkes Leagues Club, as well as seeing Bluey and Bingo perform their live show in Cooke Park.

"Seeing the successful activations in full swing at the Memphis Stage, car shows and market stalls and seeing each of our feature concerts come to life with our new production elements was amazing.

"Announcing our collaboration with Universal Pictures / Baz Luhrmann's EPIC and finally announcing our main 2027 headliner Dean Z who will be returning to Parkes backed by a 50-piece orchestra," were also highlights for Brendan he said.

After announcing Dean Z's return in 2027, presale registrations for his show erupted.

"123TIX was inundated straight away with interest to the new shows and the number of presale registrations is growing by the hour," Brendan said.

Just four days after the announcement the presale registration had already exceeded 3000 tickets.

Now looking ahead to the 2027 'Elvis on Tour' Parkes Elvis Festival, Brendan can't wait to bring all the fun back again.

"We've got new Elvis Tribute Artists, new shows and lots of surprises yet to be announced," Brendan added.

If you would like to add your name to the 2027 Parkes Elvis Festival Dean Z concert presale registration you can do so at https://www.123tix.com.au/events/51563/2027-parkes-elvis-festival-feature-concert-pre-sale-waitlist