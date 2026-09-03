Despite some gloomy wet weather, spirits weren't damped last week as Peak Hill celebrated the return of the town's annual show.

While the rain triggered the cancellation of the cattle section, Peak Hill show committee president Val Cannon said the show was fantastic and all the guests to the showground were happy.

Ms Cannon highlighted the quality of entries in the various competitions, particularly those on display in the pavilion as well as the fireworks’ grand finale.

The show was described as a great success, despite being at risk of not going ahead a few months ago due to a need for more volunteers.

Thomas Youlden with his Champion bird of show - an old English game black/red, with judge Ian Logan and Lyle Wykes with his reserve champion bird of show - a pile modern bantam hen.

Jessica, Luke, Georgie, Colin and Jenny Bruest were enjoying a great day out at the show.

Ms Canon said upon hearing of their need for help, so many people stepped up to volunteer and help pull the show together.

"Going forward I think the future looks very bright," she said.

The Peak Hill Show was officially opened on Wednesday 26 August by Janine Coles, who is the third generation of her family to be involved in the local show movement.

Peak Hill Show Miss Teenager Sharntelle Schnitger, Young Woman Brianna Green, show president Val Cannon and Janine Coles helped to officially open the Peak Hill Show for 2026.

Ms Coles spoke about the involvement of her family within the show and her memories growing up in and around Peak Hill Show.

She said the Peak Hill Show has always been a strong show with a great community involvement.

"All the shows are about family and community," Ms Coles said.

She said the show is very important as it is one of the biggest community events of the year and continues to bring people together in such high spirits.

Peak Hill Show's Miss Teenager Sharntelle Schnitger and Young Woman Breanna Green at the Pavilion Preview event on the eve of the Peak Hill Show main day. PHOTO: Peak Hill Show Facebook page

This year Peak Hill Show's Young Woman was presented to Brianna Green, with Sharntelle Schnitger named Miss Teenager with both taking part in the show's official opening.

Ms Green said she put her hand up for the competition as she wanted to get more involved in the community, to represent Peak Hill and make sure the competition keeps running.

This follows on from her entry in the show's Miss Teenager competition several years ago.

Ms Green said this competition will help to build her confidence and public speaking skills as she progresses on to the zone competition.

Britt, Taffy, Dusty, Teagan, Tilly, Savannah and Kenny were ready to cheer on their friends during the novelty races.

The novelty races proved to be a welcome addition to the show.

Miss Teenager Sharntelle Schnitger said she wanted to run for the competition as she's always wanted to compete after watching others take part and represent the show and town.

The Peak Hill Central School student said she also got involved in the competition as she wanted to be part of a community that only young women can be part of.

Looking forward, Ms Schnitger said she aims to put her hand up to take part in the Young Woman competition.

Also highlighted during the opening ceremony was Pauline Gallagher, who had the show office named after her in recognition of her long service to the Peak Hill Show.

Members of the Salesi, Helback and Bell families were having a great day out at the Peak Hill Show.

Donna, Kerrie and Sophie Wilkinson were ready for the novelty races to begin.

Angus, Tom and Hudson tried their luck with the fishing game of the Peak Hill Show.

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