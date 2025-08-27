For nearly five decades, Pauline Gallagher has been an essential part of the Peak Hill Show Society dedicating her time to executive roles, and she's not done yet.

With her sights set on reaching the 50 year milestone next year, Pauline's commitment to the town's beloved annual event remains as strong as ever.

Pauline first took on the role of secretary in 1977 continuing for 29 years until 2006.

Since then, she has continued to lend her expertise as treasurer and even stepping back into the secretary role for an additional year.

Her dedication to the society is deeply rooted in family tradition.

As a third-generation volunteer and life member of the Peak Hill Show Society, Pauline carries forward a proud legacy of community service.

Reflecting on what keeps her coming back to the Peak Hill Show year after year she said, "everybody has a good time, it's a big celebration and I enter things into the pavilion".

Over the years of being involved with the show, the dedicated volunteer has seen many changes.

From the rise of technology, which she admits she is not very fond of, to the growing involvement of school children which she finds fantastic.

"I've seen the school children become more involved in the show over the years compared to what it used to be. That's one thing I've really noticed."

For Pauline, it's evident the show is more than just an event to her, it's a celebration of community.

"It's a community get-together. It's a bit like the Sydney Show, I suppose. A lot of the kids are off farms but some aren't, and they come along and get to see the animals which is a great experience," Pauline added.

As Pauline approaches 50 years with the Peak Hill Show Society, she is a shining example of the wonderful and dedicated volunteers in Peak Hill.